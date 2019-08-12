Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (CQP) and SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) Comparing side by side

As Oil & Gas Pipelines businesses, Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) and SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. 43 3.03 N/A 2.60 17.38 SemGroup Corporation 14 0.32 N/A -0.39 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. and SemGroup Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. and SemGroup Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. 0.00% 157.1% 7.1% SemGroup Corporation 0.00% -2.8% -0.8%

Risk and Volatility

Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. is 9.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.91. From a competition point of view, SemGroup Corporation has a 1.48 beta which is 48.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cheniere Energy Partners L.P.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.3 and 2.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor SemGroup Corporation are 1.4 and 1.3 respectively. Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to SemGroup Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. and SemGroup Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 SemGroup Corporation 1 1 1 2.33

On the other hand, SemGroup Corporation’s potential upside is 105.41% and its consensus target price is $20.13.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 64.6% of Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of SemGroup Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 29.98% of Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of SemGroup Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. 0.58% 5.45% 1.17% 11.22% 20.84% 24.96% SemGroup Corporation 3.94% 6.03% -1.55% -22.88% -49.42% -8.06%

For the past year Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. has 24.96% stronger performance while SemGroup Corporation has -8.06% weaker performance.

Summary

Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. beats SemGroup Corporation on 8 of the 9 factors.

SemGroup Corporation provides gathering, transportation, storage, distribution, marketing, and other midstream services for producers, refiners of petroleum products, and other market participants. Its Crude Transportation segment operates crude oil pipelines and truck transportation businesses. This segment operates a 460-mile crude oil gathering and transportation pipeline system in Kansas and northern Oklahoma; a 75-mile crude oil gathering pipeline system that transports crude oil from production facilities in the DJ Basin to the pipeline owned by White Cliffs Pipeline, L.L.C.; a 527-mile pipeline that transports crude oil from Platteville, Colorado to Cushing, Oklahoma; and a 215-mile crude oil pipeline in western and north central Oklahoma, as well as crude oil trucking fleet of 225 transport trucks and 235 trailers. The companyÂ’s Crude Facilities segment operates crude oil storage and terminal businesses. It has approximately 7.6 million barrels of crude oil storage capacity in Cushing, Oklahoma; and a 30-lane crude oil truck unloading facility with 350,000 barrels of associated storage capacity in Platteville, Colorado. Its Crude Supply & Logistics segment operates a crude oil marketing business. This segment has approximately 61,800 barrels of crude oil storage capacity in Trenton and Stanley, North Dakota. The companyÂ’s SemGas segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and marketing services. This segment owns and operates approximately 1,000 miles of gathering pipelines in Oklahoma and Texas. Its SemCAMS segment owns and operates natural gas processing and gathering facilities in Alberta, Canada. The SemLogistics segment engages in the receipt, storage, and redelivery of clean petroleum products and crude oil at the Milford Haven site, the United Kingdom. The SemMexico segment purchases, produces, stores, and distributes liquid asphalt cement products in Mexico. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.