Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (CQP) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) is a company in the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. has 64.6% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 56.40% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. has 29.98% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 8.16% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. 0.00% 157.10% 7.10% Industry Average 27.02% 28.36% 9.27%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. and its peers’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. N/A 43 17.38 Industry Average 553.35M 2.05B 17.96

Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.40 2.35 2.50 2.34

As a group, Oil & Gas Pipelines companies have a potential upside of 21.01%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. 0.58% 5.45% 1.17% 11.22% 20.84% 24.96% Industry Average 2.27% 5.05% 5.45% 13.99% 11.52% 19.39%

For the past year Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. was more bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 and a Quick Ratio of 2.1. Competitively, Cheniere Energy Partners L.P.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.10 and has 1.02 Quick Ratio. Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cheniere Energy Partners L.P.’s rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. is 9.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.91. In other hand, Cheniere Energy Partners L.P.’s peers have beta of 1.17 which is 16.65% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Cheniere Energy Partners L.P.’s rivals beat Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. on 5 of the 6 factors.