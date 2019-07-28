Cheniere Energy (LNG) Valuation Rose While Linscomb & Williams Cut Its Position by $741,200; Jvl Advisors Lifted Its Position in Encana (ECA) by $10.94 Million

Jvl Advisors Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jvl Advisors Llc bought 1.56M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.63 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.51M, up from 3.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jvl Advisors Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.33% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $4.2. About 31.54 million shares traded or 37.71% up from the average. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 49.06% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – ENCANA REACHES PACT WITH KEYERA PARTNERSHIP, A UNIT OF KEYERA; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Keane Group, Sell Encana in Energy: 13F; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES EXECUTING FULL BUYBACK PROGRAM; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ENCANA CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BBB’; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SAYS KEYERA TO BUY PIPESTONE PROJECT; 29/03/2018 – ENCANA CORP SAYS ON MARCH 28, ENTERED INTO A FIRST AMENDING AGREEMENT, TO ITS RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JULY 16, 2015 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Encana Skirts North American Pipeline Messes for Stronger Prices; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA FUNDING OF REMAINING DEVELOPMENT EST AT ABOUT C$105M; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SEES SALES PROCEEDS ABOUT C$39M; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Rating Outlook Changed to Stable From Positive

Linscomb & Williams Inc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 26.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc sold 10,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,375 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08M, down from 41,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $66.5. About 831,011 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE CEO: CO. WILL ANNOUNCE FID ON CORPUS TRAIN 3 SHORTLY; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC Receives Merger Proposal from Cheniere Energy, Inc; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE SAYS NEXT WINTER LNG PRICES ALREADY NEAR DOUBLE DIGITS; 18/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 18 (Table); 07/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $65; 17/05/2018 – CQH GETS MERGER PROPOSAL FROM CHENIERE ENERGY, INC; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE TO GIVE FINAL CORPUS CHRISTI 3 OK IN NEXT FEW WEEKS; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE STRUCTURED AS A MERGER OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS WITH A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CHENIERE; 21/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 21 (Table); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC SEES FY 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $0.35 BLN TO $0.55 BLN

More notable recent Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alberta gas firms propose limiting output in exchange for royalty credits – FP – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oklahoma quakes prompt Encana well completion halt – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “How Encana Can Get This Fixed – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sempra Energy posts statement on Cameron development – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A Focus On Energy: EnCana Poised To Bounce Back – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Linscomb & Williams Inc, which manages about $2.25B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Star Fd Vg Tl Intl Stk F (VXUS) by 6,282 shares to 29,838 shares, valued at $1.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Intl Sel Div Etf (IDV) by 11,510 shares in the quarter, for a total of 413,681 shares, and has risen its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB).

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 414.29% or $0.29 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. LNG’s profit will be $56.63 million for 75.57 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 135 were accumulated by Winch Advisory Svcs Limited. Loews Corp has 0.01% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Aldebaran Financial Inc holds 2.02% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 41,970 shares. Cohen Steers reported 0.38% stake. France-based Fund Sa has invested 0.05% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Moreover, Allstate has 0.04% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Walleye Trading Ltd has 2,494 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Cwm Lc stated it has 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Gateway Invest Advisers Lc holds 150,258 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Verition Fund Ltd invested in 0.03% or 10,000 shares. Ohio-based Lenox Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Beech Hill Advsr, New York-based fund reported 3,500 shares. Group One Trading Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).