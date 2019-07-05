Cheniere Energy (LNG) Stock Rose While Kensico Capital Management Has Lowered by $31.30 Million Its Position; Spf Beheer Bv Increases Holding in Torchmark (TMK)

Spf Beheer Bv increased its stake in Torchmark Corp (TMK) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv bought 20,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 918,554 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.28M, up from 898,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in Torchmark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $91.77. About 287,861 shares traded. Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) has risen 2.36% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TMK News: 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP TMK.N SEES FY 2018 OPER SHR $5.93 TO $6.07; 19/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP TMK.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $84 FROM $83; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q Operating EPS $1.47; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK – AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, RECORDED $877 MLN OF TAX BENEFITS IN NET INCOME AS A RESULT OF RECENT TAX REFORM; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q Net $173.6M

Kensico Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp sold 460,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 11.55 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $789.33 million, down from 12.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $68.77. About 1.21 million shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE WILL ADD MORE PIPELINE REDUNDANCY FOR RELIABILITY: CEO; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners, $L.P., LNG: Fire reported yesterday at Sabine Pass #LNG, acc to local fire officials. @Cheniere handled with internal staff – no word yet on extent of damage. Alert updated on @ICIS_energy LNG Edge. – ! $L; 24/04/2018 – Cheniere Louisiana Sabine Pass LNG output unaffected by tank shutdowns; 28/03/2018 – Cheniere Is Said to Seek $6.4 Billion in Debt for Next LNG Wave; 06/03/2018 – Cheniere Goes All In on China Gas Race Aiming to Double in Size; 17/05/2018 – Proposed Consideration Represents a Value of $28.24/Share of Cheniere Partners Holdings; 07/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH COMMMENTS AT CERAWEEK EVENT; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE’S THIRD LARGEST LNG CONSUMER IS NOW CHINA; 18/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 18 (Table)

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43 billion and $5.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.51 million shares to 3.07M shares, valued at $270.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 414.29% or $0.29 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. LNG’s profit will be $56.96M for 78.15 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.26% negative EPS growth.

