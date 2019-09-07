Cheniere Energy (LNG) Stock Rose While Farmstead Capital Management Lifted Position; As Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) Stock Rose, Martin Currie LTD Has Upped by $12.37 Million Its Position

Martin Currie Ltd increased its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) by 128.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd bought 139,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 247,220 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.12M, up from 108,217 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Canadian Natl Ry Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $92.82. About 542,217 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS C$1.00, EST. C$1; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Add Train Crews in Western Canada; 02/05/2018 – Canadian National to Buy 350 Lumber Cars to Meet Demand; 24/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNR.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107 FROM C$105; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q Net C$741M; 24/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNI.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $86; 15/03/2018 – Canadian National Railway Struggles to Make On-Time Deliveries; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY – FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH TEAMSTERS CANADA RAIL CONFERENCE RUNS THROUGH DEC 31, 2022; 18/04/2018 – Canadian National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: CN Will Immediately Improve Movement of Western Canadian Grain

Farmstead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 40.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 347,255 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.74M, up from 247,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $61.99. About 1.26 million shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Offers to Acquire the Publicly Held Shrs of Cheniere Partners Holdings Not Already Owned by Cheniere in a Stk for Stk Exchange; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi Holdings ‘BB-‘ Debt Rtg; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 20/04/2018 – Cheniere Engages Joint Lead Arrangers to Arrange Debt Financing for the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project; 07/03/2018 – US LNG NEEDS TO GET `CREATIVE’ TO BOOST MARKET SHARE: CHENIERE; 25/05/2018 – CHENIERE FILES PROSPECTUS FOR SALE OF 10.3M SHRS BY HOLDERS; 09/03/2018 – Cheniere Partners Holdings Posts 2017 Annual Report; 23/05/2018 – CHENIERE GETS FERC APPROVAL TO START CORPUS CHRISTI GAS LINE; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q Rev $2.24B

More notable recent Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CN and Evergreen Extend Intermodal Agreement NYSE:CNI – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Coal decline could cause $5B in lost revenue for railroads – Moody’s – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CN 100 Celebrations Come to Vancouver as Part of Pacific National Exhibition – GlobeNewswire” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “June 6, 2019 – CN Celebrates 100 Years NYSE:CNI – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 61,899 shares to 387,615 shares, valued at $13.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4,861 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,765 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).