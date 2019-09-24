Cheniere Energy (LNG) Stock Rose While Capital Management Associates Has Lifted by $476,000 Its Holding; Oracle (ORCL) Holder Sawgrass Asset Management Decreased Position

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 1.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold 13,414 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 755,213 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.02M, down from 768,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $54.02. About 13.25M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 14/03/2018 – Oracle to Break Down the Barriers to Creating Epic Customer Experiences at Modern Customer Experience 2018; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE’S SAFRA CATZ: OPERATING MARGINS WILL CONTINUE TO EXPAND; 08/05/2018 – Oracle Marketing Cloud Transforms Sales Process with Powerful New Data Integrations; 08/05/2018 – Elon Musk took on the Oracle of Omaha over the weekend, calling his ‘moat’ analogy ‘lame.’; 24/05/2018 – SuiteCentric Joins Oracle NetSuite Commerce Agency Program; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Java SE 10 Release Arrives; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE’S CATZ: CLOUD REVENUES TO GROW 19-23% IN 4Q; 09/04/2018 – Fanatics Turns Customers into Even Bigger Fans with Oracle CX Cloud Suite; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on earnings, investing; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONFIDENT CO WILL “COMFORTABLY DELIVER” ON ORIGINAL FORECAST OF DOUBLE-DIGIT NON-GAAP SHR GROWTH FOR FY18

Capital Management Associates increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 116.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Associates bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 13,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $890,000, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Associates who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $65.84. About shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 07/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 7 (Table); 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi Holdings ‘BB-‘ Debt Rtg; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – PLANS TO ISSUE A FULL NOTICE TO PROCEED TO BECHTEL TO CONTINUE CONSTRUCTION WHICH BEGAN IN LATE 2017 UNDER LIMITED NOTICE TO PROCEED; 07/03/2018 – BROWNFIELD LNG PROJECTS TO BE FINANCED BEFORE GREENFIELD: SMITH; 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 17/05/2018 – Proposed Consideration Represents a Value of $28.24/Share of Cheniere Partners Holdings; 22/05/2018 – LNG: BREAKING: It’s a positive FID for $LNG’s Corpus Christi LNG train 3. – ! $LNG; 28/03/2018 – Concho Buys RSP, Cheniere Seeks $6.4 for Terminal: Energy Wrap; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE SAYS NEXT WINTER LNG PRICES ALREADY NEAR DOUBLE DIGITS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tortoise Investment Ltd Liability Corp owns 418 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 613,900 were reported by Suntrust Banks. Prelude Capital Ltd Llc owns 14,780 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Dowling Yahnke Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 134,388 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Captrust stated it has 0.24% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Exchange Cap Mgmt owns 37,981 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Notis holds 29,300 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Northpointe Cap Llc, a Michigan-based fund reported 55,909 shares. Factory Mutual Insurance owns 1.48M shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. 64,953 were accumulated by Portland Investment Counsel Inc. Edgemoor Inv Advsrs holds 0.06% or 8,998 shares. Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Badgley Phelps & Bell owns 4,615 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Mogy Joel R Counsel invested in 1.5% or 201,712 shares. Bailard holds 0.1% or 29,139 shares.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30B and $2.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caci International Inc Cl A (NYSE:CACI) by 2,205 shares to 5,615 shares, valued at $1.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Inovalon Hldgs Inc Com Cl A by 43,925 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,965 shares, and has risen its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Com (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold LNG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 225.76 million shares or 0.36% less from 226.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wetherby Asset Management accumulated 4,687 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Credit Agricole S A holds 112,800 shares. 1,053 were reported by Glenmede Na. New Jersey-based Systematic Financial Lp has invested 0.06% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Horseman Mngmt reported 1.17% stake. Moreover, State Bank Of America Corp De has 0.02% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 1.77M shares. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability Corporation has 0.28% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Cushing Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 3.9% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Regions Fincl Corp accumulated 11,445 shares. Ls Advsrs Limited Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Beech Hill holds 0.13% or 3,500 shares in its portfolio. Texas-based Usca Ria Ltd has invested 0.13% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Cambrian Capital Ltd Partnership invested in 1.72% or 17,580 shares. Agf Invs holds 13,687 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cordasco Fincl Networks accumulated 125 shares or 0.01% of the stock.