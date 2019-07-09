Cheniere Energy (LNG) Stake Maintained by Farmstead Capital Management Llc; American Capital Management Boosted Graham (GHM) Stake by $347,700 as Valuation Declined

Farmstead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 40.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 347,255 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.74M, up from 247,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $68.38. About 1.41M shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 07/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH COMMMENTS AT CERAWEEK EVENT; 24/04/2018 – CQP, LNG: Cheniere settles with US safety regulators over LNG storage tanks mishap at Sabine Pass export terminal; Two tanks are expected to be allowed back into service eventually, following repairs, corrective actions, other modifications – ! $CQP $LNG; 14/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 14 (Table); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC SEES FY 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $0.35 BLN TO $0.55 BLN; 27/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners, $L.P., LNG: Fire reported yesterday at Sabine Pass #LNG, acc to local fire officials. @Cheniere handled with internal staff – no word yet on extent of damage. Alert updated on @ICIS_energy LNG Edge. – ! $L; 23/03/2018 – Natural Gas Deliveries to U.S. LNG Export Terminals (Table); 07/03/2018 – BROWNFIELD LNG PROJECTS TO BE FINANCED BEFORE GREENFIELD: SMITH; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE EXPECTS `GOOD’ 2019 AMID OTHER U.S. PROJECTS DELAYS; 20/04/2018 – Cheniere Engages Joint Lead Arrangers to Arrange Debt Financing for the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project; 04/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 4 (Table)

American Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Graham (GHM) by 6.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc bought 18,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 311,998 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.13M, up from 293,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Graham for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.41 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $20.08. About 2,184 shares traded. Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM) has declined 10.67% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical GHM News: 22/03/2018 – Sen. Donnelly: Donnelly, Graham Reintroduce Bipartisan Bill to Support Local Crime-Reduction Strategies; 12/03/2018 – Inquisitr: NFL Rumors: Jimmy Graham Could Sign With Green Bay Packers, Per Gregg Bell; 10/04/2018 – Rep. Pittenger: Pittenger honors ‘quiet hero’ of Billy Graham ministry; 04/05/2018 – GRAHAM PARTNERS IS SAID TO WEIGH $500 MILLION SALE OF COMAR; 09/03/2018 – DRAFT ORDER DISCUSSES SALE OF STRYKER CREEK OR GRAHAM POWER; 15/05/2018 – Renowned Entrepreneur And Author Judge Graham Launches Official Website And Advisory Services To Help Business Owners, Executives And Business Leaders Find Success In Digital Age; 31/05/2018 – Graham Corp Sees FY19 Gross Margin 24%-25%; 18/03/2018 – New York Post: Lindsey Graham calls for hearing on McCabe firing; 13/03/2018 – Sen. Graham: U.S. CENTCOM Commander General Votel Confirms To Graham: Iran, Russia ‘Key Enablers’ Of Assad; 08/03/2018 – PFB CORPORATION ANNOUNCES ROBERT GRAHAM AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold GHM shares while 20 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 7.41 million shares or 0.82% more from 7.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 2,006 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership owns 0% invested in Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM) for 479,981 shares. Gp Incorporated accumulated 6,110 shares. Wedge Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc holds 57,671 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. North Star Investment Mngmt Corp stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM). Teton Advsr owns 34,600 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Blackrock has 0% invested in Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM). Chicago Equity Partners accumulated 15,535 shares. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs holds 863 shares. Moors & Cabot accumulated 57,800 shares. Moreover, State Street has 0% invested in Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM) for 177,195 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag reported 0% in Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM). Deprince Race And Zollo Inc accumulated 575,044 shares or 0.31% of the stock. 14,062 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. 3,200 were accumulated by First Manhattan.

American Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) by 50,480 shares to 221,095 shares, valued at $19.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 7,738 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,022 shares, and cut its stake in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

More notable recent Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Graham Corporation Establishes Local Entity to Support Growing India Market – Business Wire” on January 08, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “UPDATE: Graham (GHM) Reports Q4 EPS of $0.08, Revenues Beat; Offers FY20 Revenue Guidance Above Consensus – StreetInsider.com” published on May 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Graham Corp. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Graham Corporation: Debt-Free Small Cap With Multiple Avenues For Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on October 06, 2017 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Unit Corporation’s (NYSE:UNT) CEO Pay Matter? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ontario – Canada-based Brookfield Asset Inc has invested 0.49% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). The Kansas-based Tortoise Advsr Lc has invested 3.35% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Natixis Advsrs LP holds 0.03% or 42,832 shares. Legacy Prtnrs owns 23,970 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Company (Trc) stated it has 2,128 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory Inc reported 3,274 shares. Colony Grp Inc Limited Com holds 0.02% or 7,091 shares in its portfolio. Bridgewater Associates Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Eaton Vance Management invested 0.14% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Geode Cap Mgmt Lc holds 2.17 million shares. Allstate holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 21,185 shares. Adage Cap Llc accumulated 926,786 shares. Bluestein R H And Communication holds 1.2% or 322,143 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt stated it has 5,838 shares. Cibc World Mkts Incorporated has 9,758 shares for 0% of their portfolio.