Cheniere Energy (LNG) Stake Lifted by Farmstead Capital Management Llc; State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue Lifted Position in Washington Real Estate Invt (WRE) as Share Value Declined

Farmstead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 40.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 347,255 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.74 million, up from 247,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $62.21. About 638,238 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 25/05/2018 – SABINE PASS LNG GETS FERC APPROVAL TO ADD FEED GAS TO TRAIN 5; 28/03/2018 – Concho Buys RSP, Cheniere Seeks $6.4 for Terminal: Energy Wrap; 09/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 9 (Table); 20/04/2018 – Cheniere Engages Joint Lead Arrangers to Arrange Debt Financing for the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project; 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – AMENDMENT INCREASES TOTAL AMOUNT OUTSTANDING AND COMMITTED UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY AGREEMENT TO ABOUT $6.1 BLN – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 7 (Table); 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – PLANS TO ISSUE A FULL NOTICE TO PROCEED TO BECHTEL TO CONTINUE CONSTRUCTION WHICH BEGAN IN LATE 2017 UNDER LIMITED NOTICE TO PROCEED; 28/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 28 (Table); 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE SAYS NEXT WINTER LNG PRICES ALREADY NEAR DOUBLE DIGITS

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue increased its stake in Washington Real Estate Invt (WRE) by 103.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue bought 27,111 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The institutional investor held 53,207 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 million, up from 26,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue who had been investing in Washington Real Estate Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $26.91. About 117,120 shares traded. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) has declined 9.41% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WRE News: 04/05/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – ON MAY 4, 2018, ENTERED INTO EIGHT SEPARATE EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT 1Q FFO/Shr 46c; 04/05/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS REPLACE CO’S EXISTING EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS, DATED JUNE 23, 2015; 04/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Washington REIT; 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT 1Q EPS 4c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Washington Real Estate Investment T, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRE); 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT Backs FY18 Core FFO/Shr $1.82-$1.90; 25/04/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST WRE.N – MANAGEMENT IS REAFFIRMING ITS 2018 CORE FFO GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST WRE.N – QTRLY REPORTED CORE FFO OF $0.46 PER DILUTED SHARE; 20/03/2018 New Research Coverage Highlights Home, Gorman-Rupp, Aratana Therapeutics, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, XG Technolog

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, which manages about $5.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX) by 34,168 shares to 62,466 shares, valued at $3.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 11,445 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,339 shares, and cut its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).