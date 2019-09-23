Cheniere Energy (LNG) Stake Increased by Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc; Mcrae Capital Management Has Cut Celgene (CELG) Position as Shares Declined

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 57.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc bought 22,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 61,667 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.22M, up from 39,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $66.82. About shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 25/05/2018 – SABINE PASS LNG GETS FERC APPROVAL TO ADD FEED GAS TO TRAIN 5; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC SEES FY 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $0.35 BLN TO $0.55 BLN; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy, Inc. Announces Offer to Acquire Outstanding Shrs of Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC; 07/03/2018 – Cheniere Has Opened Beijing Office — CERAWeek Market Talk; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE: CORPUS CHRISTI DEBT OFFER TO CLOSE IN A FEW WEEKS; 02/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 2 (Table); 30/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 30 (Table); 14/05/2018 – Mice That Roar: Small Nations Eat Up LNG Glut at Bargain Prices; 24/04/2018 – CQP, LNG: Cheniere settles with US safety regulators over LNG storage tanks mishap at Sabine Pass export terminal; Two tanks are expected to be allowed back into service eventually, following repairs, corrective actions, other modifications – ! $CQP $LNG; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings LLC Receives Merger Proposal From Cheniere Energy Inc

Mcrae Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 2.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc sold 3,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 109,527 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.13M, down from 112,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $99.37. About 5.39M shares traded or 42.27% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 24/03/2018 – lmmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD Il Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting; 05/04/2018 – Long-Term Celgene (CELG) Investors: Johnson Fistel Investigates Celgene Corporation; Encourages Long-Term Investors to Contact; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CEO MARK ALLES SPEAKS ON CELGENE CALL; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 17/04/2018 – Celgene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE STILL OPEN TO DEALS; DOESN’T NOTE ANYTHING SPECIFIC; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Dosing Now Includes 480 Mg Infused Every Four Weeks for Majority of Approved Indications; 30/05/2018 – Denali Has Chosen to Exercise Early Option to Acquire Asset-Centric Vehicle F-Star Gamma Ltd

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold LNG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 225.76 million shares or 0.36% less from 226.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tiverton Asset Management Lc holds 4,372 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Raymond James Fin Serv Advisors holds 18,578 shares. Focused Wealth Management accumulated 0% or 200 shares. The New York-based Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0.05% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Blackstone Group Inc stated it has 35,604 shares. Qs Investors Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Contravisory Management reported 87,425 shares. Moreover, Eaton Vance Mngmt has 0.14% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 911,919 shares. First Mercantile Trust has 0.06% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 8,543 shares. National Pension reported 275,800 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 390,705 were accumulated by Advisory Research Inc. Farmstead Cap Management Ltd reported 197,255 shares or 35% of all its holdings. Macquarie Group Inc Limited has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). The United Kingdom-based Gsa Capital Llp has invested 0.12% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Tarbox Family Office invested in 0% or 11 shares.

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $271.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Adr (NYSE:BABA) by 2,848 shares to 15,152 shares, valued at $2.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 54,010 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,006 shares, and cut its stake in Call Alibaba Group Hldg (Call) (NYSE:BABA).

More news for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “7 Well-Positioned Oil Stocks in Todayâ€™s Trading Environment – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. Bizjournals.com‘s article titled: “Houston LNG exporter to seek $1.5B in debt funding – Houston Business Journal” and published on September 10, 2019 is yet another important article.

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Celgene (CELG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Pharmaceutical Companies to Consider as Lawmakers Continue to Fight for Lower Drug Prices – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: All Eyes On Aimmune, Ritter Stumbles In Late-Stage Study, Catalyst Shelves Offering Plans – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Amgen’s Spending Billions to Buy This 1 Drug; Plus Heart Disease Has a New Enemy – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in Store for Celgene Corporation (CELG) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 23, 2019.