Cheniere Energy (LNG) Stake Held by Advent International Corp; As Mastercard (MA) Stock Rose, 1832 Asset Management LP Has Cut Its Position by $16.52 Million

Advent International Corp increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 62.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent International Corp bought 410,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 1.06M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.77M, up from 652,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent International Corp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $63.01. About shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC Receives Merger Proposal from Cheniere Energy, Inc; 21/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 21 (Table); 14/05/2018 – Mice That Roar: Small Nations Eat Up LNG Glut at Bargain Prices; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY CEO JACK FUSCO COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q Net $357M; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE CORPUS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Green Lights Texas LNG Project, Launching Second Wave; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy, Inc. Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC to 87.8%

1832 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp sold 63,302 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 1.22 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $319.31M, down from 1.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $277.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $273.89. About 2.80M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open `Rock `n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.50, EST. $1.24; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – GOH IS CEO OF SINGAPORE AIRLINES; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES GILBERTO CALDART PRESIDENT, INTL; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open ‘Rock ‘n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 03/05/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $196; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD – MICHAEL MIEBACH, CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER, WILL LEAD NEWLY-FORMED PRODUCTS AND INNOVATION TEAM; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – CHINESE BANKS ARE ISSUING MASTERCARD CARDS AGAIN: HUND-MEJEAN

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05B for 33.90 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47B and $30.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.61 million shares to 1.70M shares, valued at $237.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 4,254 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,107 shares, and has risen its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. On Wednesday, July 24 the insider Mastercard Foundation sold $6.66M. On Monday, August 12 DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 1,735 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cacti Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 500 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Mkts Corp has 0.53% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Ima Wealth has 1.58% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 15,933 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 252,340 shares. Ballentine Prtn Ltd Llc reported 9,976 shares stake. Eqis Cap holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 21,739 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York reported 0.86% stake. Amarillo Savings Bank has invested 1% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Price T Rowe Md holds 1.13% or 30.36 million shares in its portfolio. Trb Advsrs Lp reported 0.01% stake. E&G Advisors Limited Partnership accumulated 1,750 shares. Duquesne Family Office Ltd Liability has invested 1.84% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Welch Gru Ltd Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Korea Invest Corporation owns 0.84% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 735,665 shares. Bancorp Hapoalim Bm has invested 0.48% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).