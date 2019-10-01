Cheniere Energy (LNG) Shares Rose While Paradigm Financial Advisors Has Upped Position by $1.53 Million; Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Holder Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Cut Stake

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 57.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc bought 22,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 61,667 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.22M, up from 39,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $63.06. About shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE TO GIVE FINAL CORPUS CHRISTI 3 OK IN NEXT FEW WEEKS; 22/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS CHENIERE CORPUS CHRISTI’S Ba3 RATING; OUTLOOK C; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC SEES FY 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $0.35 BLN TO $0.55 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 9 (Table); 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG COULD OPEN AS LATE AS MAY 2019: CEO SMITH; 30/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Presenting at Conference May 14; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q EPS $1.50; 28/03/2018 – Concho Buys RSP, Cheniere Seeks $6.4 for Terminal: Energy Wrap; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cheniere Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNG); 25/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 25 (Table)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. (FLT) by 18.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc sold 12,782 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 57,461 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.14 million, down from 70,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $286.78. About 929,002 shares traded or 75.14% up from the average. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 16/04/2018 – FleetCor Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ FleetCor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLT); 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.20 TO $10.50, EST. $10.30; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – ON APRIL 26, CO PERSONNEL IDENTIFIED SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY ON SYSTEMS INVOLVING CO’S STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS GIFT CARD BUSINESS; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 EPS $7.55-EPS $7.85; 09/04/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES SAYS CEO RONALD CLARKE’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $52.6 MLN WHICH INLCUDED $35.4 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Net $705M-Net $735M; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY DID NOT SEE ANY EVIDENCE OF ACCESS TO ITS SYSTEMS INVOLVING FLEET CARDS AND OTHER PAYMENT PRODUCTS; 27/04/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC SAYS CEO RONALD F. CLARKE’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $52.6 MLN — SEC FILING

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $858.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autozone Inc. by 292 shares to 523 shares, valued at $575,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc. by 12,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,231 shares, and has risen its stake in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.47, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold FLT shares while 123 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 78.26 million shares or 0.51% less from 78.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Andra Ap has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). First Hawaiian State Bank has 4,527 shares. Horizon Invest Services Limited Liability reported 0.6% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Gulf Interest National Bank & Trust (Uk) owns 19,977 shares. Voloridge Investment Limited Liability accumulated 26,734 shares. Sei Invs holds 0.06% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 61,427 shares. 15 are owned by Valley Natl Advisers. Banque Pictet Cie Sa has invested 0.01% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Miles Capital holds 0.35% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) or 1,528 shares. Jag Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, Missouri-based fund reported 14,488 shares. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.04% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). King Luther Corp has 51,909 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Savings Bank Of America Corp De holds 0.02% or 384,450 shares in its portfolio. 10 were accumulated by Howe And Rusling. Keybank Association Oh holds 0% or 1,306 shares.

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 15.60% or $0.39 from last year’s $2.5 per share. FLT’s profit will be $250.18 million for 24.81 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.69 actual earnings per share reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold LNG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 225.76 million shares or 0.36% less from 226.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fred Alger Management invested 0% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Oakbrook Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Kemnay Advisory Ser owns 1,400 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested in 0% or 764,989 shares. Natixis Advisors LP invested in 0.02% or 35,018 shares. Salient Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.55 million shares or 4.29% of its portfolio. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 103,454 shares. Cordasco Finance owns 0.01% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 125 shares. Zacks Mngmt invested 0.03% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Northern Tru holds 0.02% or 1.41M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Amer Money Management Ltd has 0.93% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). D E Shaw And holds 0.01% or 97,184 shares. Cap Mngmt Assocs owns 1.44% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 13,000 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.07% or 2.43 million shares. Advsr Asset Mgmt holds 0.06% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) or 44,962 shares.

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $271.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Call Alibaba Group Hldg (Call) (NYSE:BABA) by 6,000 shares to 12,000 shares, valued at $2.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 9,987 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,204 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).