Cheniere Energy (LNG) Shares Rose While Baupost Group Has Decreased Stake; As Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) Shares Declined, Holder Deprince Race & Zollo Has Raised Position

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc increased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 6.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc bought 16,662 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 256,187 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.44M, up from 239,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $68.45. About 925,711 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 05/03/2018 Curt Espeland to address the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical: New Expansion to Be Complete in 3Q; 03/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Board Declares Dividend; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY SALES REVENUE $2,607 MLN VS $2,303 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Curt Espeland to address the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit; 16/05/2018 – Kara Eastman declares victory in the Democratic primary in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District after running to the left of former Rep. Brad Ashford; 12/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 03/04/2018 – China raises anti-dumping tariffs on ethylene glycol, diethylene glycol – commerce ministry; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY ADJ SHR $ 2.23

Baupost Group Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc sold 1.58M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 12.62 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $862.59 million, down from 14.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.35B market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $62.81. About 3.10 million shares traded or 61.08% up from the average. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold EMN shares while 162 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 0.22% more from 112.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has 68,093 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.01% or 39,495 shares in its portfolio. Chilton Cap Management Ltd holds 13,045 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 2,451 were accumulated by First Manhattan Comm. Lmr Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.07% or 17,920 shares. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Australia stated it has 30,197 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Groesbeck Mngmt Nj holds 3,967 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur has invested 0.02% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Garrison Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 1.44% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Systematic Fincl Management LP reported 3,800 shares. Raymond James has 56,077 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 123,517 were reported by Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt. Gmt Capital Corp owns 1.12% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 447,550 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd has 221,332 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% or 372,513 shares in its portfolio.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52B and $3.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Murphy Oil Corp (NYSE:MUR) by 15,350 shares to 864,158 shares, valued at $25.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Meredith Corp (NYSE:MDP) by 149,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 676,300 shares, and cut its stake in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR).

