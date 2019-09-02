Cheniere Energy (LNG) Shareholder Zimmer Partners LP Lowered Position by $72.59 Million as Share Price Rose; Community Trust & Investment Co Has Cut Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake by $413,696; Market Value Rose

Zimmer Partners Lp decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 29.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zimmer Partners Lp sold 1.07M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 2.58 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $176.17M, down from 3.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zimmer Partners Lp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $59.74. About 1.40 million shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy, Inc. Announces Offer to Acquire Outstanding Shrs of Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC; 04/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 4 (Table); 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings LLC Receives Merger Proposal From Cheniere Energy Inc; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE TO GIVE FINAL CORPUS CHRISTI 3 OK IN NEXT FEW WEEKS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cheniere Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNG); 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi Holdings ‘BB-‘ Debt Rtg; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Inc. Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings to 91.9%; 28/03/2018 – Concho Buys RSP, Cheniere Seeks $6.4 for Terminal: Energy Wrap; 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 23/04/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal by end June

Community Trust & Investment Co decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co sold 4,096 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 339,191 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.34 million, down from 343,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $341.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $109.86. About 10.17M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 02/05/2018 – JPMorgan Says U.S. Fiscal Boost Not Here Yet But It’s On Its Way; 30/05/2018 – Ceridian to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Leaders Forum; 02/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global April Manufacturing PMI: Summary; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Growth Advantage Adds Spotify, Buys More Facebook; 18/03/2018 – PROTECTIONISM POSES RISK TO INFLATION: JPMORGAN’S MARRON; 27/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $67; 07/05/2018 – JP Morgan downgrades Shake Shack on valuation, cost structure; 11/05/2018 – MOVES- JP Morgan, Majedie Asset, PineBridge Investments; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates J.P. Morgan PUTTERs/DRlVERs Series 5018 Trust; 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN MARCH CREDIT CARD WRITE-OFFS 2.65% :10239Z US

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. LNG’s profit will be $50.67M for 74.68 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.44 actual EPS reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -145.45% EPS growth.

Another recent and important Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) news was published by Bizjournals.com which published an article titled: “Texas energy data wrap: LNG export feed intake breaks record in July and more – Houston Business Journal” on August 05, 2019.

Zimmer Partners Lp, which manages about $1.50B and $8.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.83M shares to 3.25M shares, valued at $129.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 741,623 shares in the quarter, for a total of 888,723 shares, and has risen its stake in Kilroy Rlty Corp (NYSE:KRC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Viking Fund Mngmt Limited reported 1.48% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Boston has 0% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Three Peaks Cap Limited Liability Company has 53,234 shares for 1.07% of their portfolio. Tortoise Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 52 shares or 0% of the stock. Van Eck Assoc holds 0% or 2,964 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Winch Advisory Ltd Co has 0% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 135 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) has 212 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 276,512 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Kemnay Advisory Services has 21,260 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 5,469 shares. Kempen Capital Management Nv accumulated 2,679 shares or 0.02% of the stock. D E Shaw Com Inc has 0.01% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Panagora Asset Mngmt stated it has 12,784 shares. 1,786 were reported by Fifth Third Retail Bank. Toronto Dominion National Bank has 46,316 shares.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.52B for 11.35 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Community Trust & Investment Co, which manages about $811.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Utilities Select Sector Spdrr (XLU) by 132,519 shares to 197,972 shares, valued at $11.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 442,189 shares. Kcm Advsrs Lc accumulated 146,385 shares or 0.96% of the stock. Tributary Cap Mgmt Llc accumulated 10,775 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Rnc Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 452,994 shares. Nwq Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.68% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 762,765 shares. Cibc Ww Markets has 0.48% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 1.02 million shares. East Coast Asset Ltd Liability stated it has 5,175 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. 72,234 are owned by Cove Street Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company. New England Rech Mgmt owns 8,058 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board accumulated 3.45M shares or 0.99% of the stock. Nomura Asset Ltd reported 891,064 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 0.41% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 493,901 shares. Bell Bancshares reported 7,023 shares stake. Pinnacle Ptnrs reported 1.45% stake. Riverbridge Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 7,445 shares.