Cheniere Energy (LNG) Shareholder Three Peaks Capital Management Boosted Stake; Conocophillips (COP) Holder Parsons Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $612,810 as Market Value Declined

Parsons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 9.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc sold 9,285 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 85,006 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.67 million, down from 94,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $52.26. About 4.05M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips quarterly profit jumps 52 percent; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘GENERALLY SPEAKING’ THE GLOBAL LNG MARKET IS OVERSUPPLIED RIGHT NOW; 12/05/2018 – Conoco authorized to seize $636 mln in Venezuela PDVSA assets -Curacao court; 06/03/2018 – Woodside, partners dismayed Australia, East Timor have no plan for Greater Sunrise; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips awarded $2.04bn in arbitration against PDVSA; 20/03/2018 – SANTOS LTD STO.AX – APPROVALS MILESTONE CONFIRMS BAROSSA AS THE LEADING CANDIDATE TO SUPPLY BACKFILL GAS TO DARWIN LNG; 15/05/2018 – Conoco aiming to seize oil cargoes near Citgo’s Aruba terminal; 08/05/2018 – PDVSA halts Caribbean storage, shipping; diverts oil cargo: sources, data; 16/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: Drilled Six Wells on Alaska’s Western North Slope; 08/05/2018 – VENEZUELA’S PDVSA SUSPENDS STORING, SHIPPING OIL FROM THE CARIBBEAN FOLLOWING CONOCOPHILLIPS’ COP.N COURT ORDERS ON ASSETS -SOURCE, REUTERS DATA

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 13.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc bought 6,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 53,234 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64 million, up from 46,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $60.48. About 1.29M shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 07/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 7 (Table); 05/03/2018 – CHENIERE & GAIL CELEBRATE COMMENCEMENT OF 20-YEAR LNG CONTRACT; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED DEAL CONSIDERATION REPRESENTS A VALUE OF $28.24 PER COMMON SHARE OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS; 14/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 14 (Table); 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Inc. Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings to 91.9%; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q Net $357M; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC SEES FY 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $0.35 BLN TO $0.55 BLN; 06/03/2018 – Cheniere Goes All In on China Gas Race Aiming to Double in Size; 02/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 2 (Table); 07/03/2018 – Cheniere Has Opened Beijing Office — CERAWeek Market Talk

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27 million and $339.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd by 10,717 shares to 102,856 shares, valued at $5.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 15,317 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,943 shares, and cut its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC).

Another recent and important Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) news was published by Bizjournals.com which published an article titled: “Texas energy data wrap: LNG export feed intake breaks record in July and more – Houston Business Journal” on August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4.

