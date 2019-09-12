Cheniere Energy (LNG) Shareholder Nwq Investment Management Company Has Cut Its Holding by $679,728; Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Has Upped Qualys (QLYS) Holding by $545,925; Market Value Declined

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Qualys Inc (QLYS) by 6.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc bought 6,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% . The institutional investor held 98,750 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.60M, up from 92,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Qualys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $80.46. About 194,775 shares traded. Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has declined 1.97% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.97% the S&P500. Some Historical QLYS News: 02/04/2018 – QUALYS ACQUIRES 1MOBILITY; 02/04/2018 – QUALYS INC – 1MOBILITY, SINGAPORE’S SOLUTIONS WILL BE FULLY INTEGRATED WITH QUALYS CLOUD PLATFORM AND ITS CLOUD APPS; 01/05/2018 – Qualys Sees FY18 Rev $276.8M-$278.5M; 03/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 26/03/2018 – QUALYS NAMES NICOLAS CHAILLAN FEDERAL CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 01/05/2018 – Qualys 1Q EPS 22c; 16/04/2018 – QUALYS ANNOUNCES TWO NEW FREE GROUNDBREAKING SERVICES TO HELP ORGANIZATIONS GAIN VISIBILITY OF THEIR DIGITAL CERTIFICATES AND C; 01/05/2018 – QUALYS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 35C, EST. 34C; 01/05/2018 – Qualys 1Q Rev $64.9M; 07/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc sold 9,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 427,465 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.26M, down from 437,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $63.78. About 653,937 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 4 (Table); 25/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 25 (Table); 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY 1Q ADJ EBITDA $907M, EST. $619.7M; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings LLC Receives Merger Proposal From Cheniere Energy Inc; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – PLANS TO ISSUE A FULL NOTICE TO PROCEED TO BECHTEL TO CONTINUE CONSTRUCTION WHICH BEGAN IN LATE 2017 UNDER LIMITED NOTICE TO PROCEED; 14/05/2018 – Mice That Roar: Small Nations Eat Up LNG Glut at Bargain Prices; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE AHEAD OF SCHEDULE ON 3 LNG TRAINS UNDER CONSTRUCTION; 06/03/2018 – Cheniere Goes All In on China Gas Race Aiming to Double in Size; 17/05/2018 – Proposed Consideration Represents a Value of $28.24/Share of Cheniere Partners Holdings

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61 billion and $962.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 4,700 shares to 69,317 shares, valued at $12.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 16,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,640 shares, and cut its stake in 51Job Inc (NASDAQ:JOBS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 18 investors sold QLYS shares while 72 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 30.90 million shares or 2.18% less from 31.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. LNG’s profit will be $51.19M for 79.73 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -145.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 38 investors sold LNG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 225.76 million shares or 0.36% less from 226.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $13.77B and $4.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 101,050 shares to 721,201 shares, valued at $29.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in China Pete & Chem Corp (NYSE:SNP) by 7,054 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,099 shares, and has risen its stake in Entergy Corp New (NYSE:ETR).