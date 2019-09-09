Cheniere Energy (LNG) Shareholder Linscomb & Williams Trimmed Its Holding as Stock Price Rose; Entercom Communications (ETM) Holding Has Increased by Sessa Capital Im Lp

Linscomb & Williams Inc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 26.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc sold 10,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 30,375 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08M, down from 41,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $62.35. About 932,188 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Green Lights Texas LNG Project, Launching Second Wave; 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q Rev $2.24B; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET-PERFORM; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings LLC Receives Merger Proposal From Cheniere Energy Inc; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi Holdings ‘BB-‘ Debt Rtg; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC QTRLY SHR $1.50 – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Offers to Acquire the Publicly Held Shrs of Cheniere Partners Holdings Not Already Owned by Cheniere in a Stk for Stk Exchange; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE DOESN’T SEE ANY OPERATIONAL IMPACT FRON TANK ISSUES; 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – UNITS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO AMEND BORROWER’S EXISTING TERM LOAN FACILITY TO PROVIDE FOR ABOUT $1.5 BLN OF INCREMENTAL DEBT COMMITMENTS

Sessa Capital Im Lp increased its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (ETM) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sessa Capital Im Lp bought 239,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.72% . The institutional investor held 5.44M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.56M, up from 5.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sessa Capital Im Lp who had been investing in Entercom Communications Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $519.28M market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $0.075 during the last trading session, reaching $3.685. About 1.06M shares traded. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 23.76% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ETM News: 08/03/2018 – Correct: Entercom 4Q EPS $2.58; 08/03/2018 – Entercom 4Q Net $232.4M; 14/03/2018 – Philly.com: Radio giant Entercom looking to move HQ from Bala Cynwyd to Philly waterfront; 26/04/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP ETM.N -NBC 5 DALLAS-FORT WORTH, TELEMUNDO 39 AND ENTERCOM ANNOUNCE MULTI-YEAR MEDIA PARTNERSHIP; 24/04/2018 – Tribune/Sinclair divestitures near conclusion; 03/05/2018 – UNITED STATES TRAFFIC NETWORK – FURTHER TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 15/05/2018 – Aristeia Capital LLC Exits Position in Entercom Comms; 03/05/2018 – United States Traffic Network Signs New Agreement with Entercom Communications Corp; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Adj EPS 0c; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Financial Bank has 0% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 1,786 shares. Loews reported 12,050 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 45,061 shares in its portfolio. The Connecticut-based Aqr Cap Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Old Second Bancorp Of Aurora invested in 37,972 shares or 0.93% of the stock. Mariner Limited Co holds 0.02% or 17,843 shares. Institute For Wealth Management Lc accumulated 9,071 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt invested in 632,061 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Ent Fincl Service has 0% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 110 shares. Raymond James & Assoc has 135,870 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Delta Asset Limited Liability Company Tn holds 0% or 150 shares in its portfolio. Trust holds 6,940 shares. Pennsylvania-based Hudock Cap Grp Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Aperio Gru Limited Company, a California-based fund reported 98,922 shares. 1,860 are owned by Clearbridge Invests Ltd.

Another recent and important Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “7 Well-Positioned Oil Stocks in Today’s Trading Environment – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019.

Linscomb & Williams Inc, which manages about $2.25B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Star Fd Vg Tl Intl Stk F (VXUS) by 6,282 shares to 29,838 shares, valued at $1.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Tr Us Smallcap Fund (EES) by 34,347 shares in the quarter, for a total of 700,325 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. LNG’s profit will be $49.47M for 77.94 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.44 actual EPS reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -145.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold ETM shares while 42 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 109.13 million shares or 4.05% less from 113.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 17,868 were reported by Amalgamated National Bank & Trust. Bailard Inc has invested 0.01% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 0.09% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Quantbot Technology Lp owns 63,900 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt invested 0% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). 691 are owned by First Manhattan Com. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited accumulated 31,826 shares. Nomura Holdings holds 70,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parametric Associates Ltd Llc accumulated 447,866 shares or 0% of the stock. Proshare Advsr Ltd Llc, Maryland-based fund reported 13,924 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 0.01% or 11.57M shares. Guggenheim Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 79,689 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Co Can has 0% invested in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Advisory Service Network Ltd Liability Com stated it has 1,351 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust has invested 0% of its portfolio in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM).

More notable recent Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Entercom Communications declares $0.09 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on February 26, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Entercom Communications to Report 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results, Host Conference Call on August 7 – Business Wire” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Entercom -15% on slashed dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Entercom: The Dividend Cut Is Good – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Open Movers 08/12: (RKDA) (AM) (ROKU) Higher; (CTST) (ETM) (MELI) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $7.40 million activity.