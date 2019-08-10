Cheniere Energy (LNG) Shareholder Icahn Carl C Trimmed Its Stake; Rk Capital Management Trimmed Its Old Dominion Fght Lines (ODFL) Position by $1.44 Million as Shares Rose

Icahn Carl C decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 5.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icahn Carl C sold 1.40 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 21.98M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 billion, down from 23.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icahn Carl C who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $62.34. About 2.22 million shares traded or 15.54% up from the average. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Green Lights Texas LNG Project, Launching Second Wave; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL REVENUES WERE $2,242 MLN VS $1,211 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy, Inc. Announces Offer to Acquire Outstanding Shrs of Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY 1Q REV. $2.24B; 23/04/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal by end June; 28/03/2018 – Cheniere Is Said to Seek $6.4 Billion in Debt for Next LNG Wave; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE EXPECTS `GOOD’ 2019 AMID OTHER U.S. PROJECTS DELAYS; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE AHEAD OF SCHEDULE ON 3 LNG TRAINS UNDER CONSTRUCTION; 25/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 25 (Table)

Rk Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Old Dominion Fght Lines Inc (ODFL) by 21.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The hedge fund held 37,400 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.40M, down from 47,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Old Dominion Fght Lines Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $3.7 during the last trading session, reaching $165.07. About 544,882 shares traded or 1.53% up from the average. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight 1Q EPS $1.33; 08/05/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Annual General Meeting – Minutes; 30/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE PROMOTES KEVIN M. FREEMAN TO EVP-COO; 09/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Planned Executive Leadership Team Transition; 03/04/2018 – Old Dominion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE – EFFECTIVE MAY 16, DAVID CONGDON TO SUCCEED CURRENT EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN EARL CONGDON; 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight: Less-Than-Truckload Rev Per Hundredweight Up 5.9% Quarter to Date; 23/03/2018 – Peace Corps: Application Workshop : Old Dominion University; 05/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – FOR QTR-TO-DATE PERIOD, LTL REV/HUNDREDWEIGHT INCREASED 5.9% VS SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Old Dominion Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.17 earnings per share, up 2.36% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.12 per share. ODFL’s profit will be $175.66M for 19.02 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.16 actual earnings per share reported by Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.46% EPS growth.

Rk Capital Management Llc, which manages about $857.26M and $347.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 64,524 shares to 147,886 shares, valued at $13.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 29,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX).

