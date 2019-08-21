Cheniere Energy (LNG) Shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Trimmed Its Position; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Declined, Shareholder Linscomb & Williams Lowered Its Holding

Linscomb & Williams Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc sold 6,509 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 851,729 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.82 million, down from 858,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $294.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $69.64. About 5.87 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 17/04/2018 – LIBERIA TO PROBE EXXON OIL DEAL AFTER GLOBAL WITNESS REPORT; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 DOWNSTREAM EARNINGS TO ABOUT DOUBLE FROM 2017 LEVEL; 29/03/2018 – Exxon’s Brazil Ambitions on Display in Record Oil Auction; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SAYS METHANE EMISSIONS TO DROP 15% BY 2020; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Downstream Expansion Supported by Projected Demand Growth in Emerging Markets; 27/04/2018 – Total says first Kaombo FPSO vessel has arrived in Angola; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL: FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION MAY COME LATER THIS YEAR; 28/03/2018 – WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD WPL.AX – ACQUISITION OF EXXONMOBIL’S INTEREST IN SCARBOROUGH GAS FIELD HAS BEEN COMPLETED; 09/04/2018 – Top Iraq court set to rule on Kurdistan region’s oil exports; 27/04/2018 – Refining margins dent Exxon, Chevron 1st-qtr results

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc sold 16,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 317,815 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.73 million, down from 334,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $61.29. About 756,218 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 09/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 9 (Table); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE SAYS NEXT WINTER LNG PRICES ALREADY NEAR DOUBLE DIGITS; 23/04/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal by end June; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Inc. Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings to 91.9%; 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 07/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH COMMMENTS AT CERAWEEK EVENT; 24/04/2018 – CQP, LNG: Cheniere settles with US safety regulators over LNG storage tanks mishap at Sabine Pass export terminal; Two tanks are expected to be allowed back into service eventually, following repairs, corrective actions, other modifications – ! $CQP $LNG; 04/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 4 (Table); 05/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14

Linscomb & Williams Inc, which manages about $2.25B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 3,208 shares to 59,593 shares, valued at $7.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 17,366 shares in the quarter, for a total of 171,393 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr Us S Cap Qty Div (DGRS).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Barclays Likes Chevron Better Than Exxon Right Now For Big Oil Investors – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “2 Analysts Weigh In On Exxon Mobil’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “If You’re Retired, Consider Buying These 3 Energy Stocks – The Motley Fool” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “ExxonMobil Surprises With Earnings Beat After Massive Miss Last Quarter – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon Mobil: Volatile Stock Price But Steady Dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc holds 84,141 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Foyston Gordon & Payne holds 0.06% or 4,095 shares. Bragg Financial, a North Carolina-based fund reported 94,984 shares. 890,562 are owned by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans. Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.14% or 2,023 shares. Sta Wealth Mngmt Llc stated it has 81,764 shares or 1.47% of all its holdings. Mutual Of Omaha Bancorporation Wealth Mngmt reported 1.11% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Investec Asset holds 424,618 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 83,406 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.72% or 26,308 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 296,615 shares. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp reported 0% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Dumont & Blake Inv Advisors Lc accumulated 45,779 shares. Moreover, Wedgewood Pa has 2.7% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Captrust Fincl holds 168,448 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kensico Capital reported 15.53% stake. Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability reported 115 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Korea Invest owns 0% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 12,500 shares. Horseman Capital Ltd reported 0.63% stake. Pinnacle holds 56,475 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 13D Mngmt Limited Co reported 306,078 shares. Anchor Bolt Cap Limited Partnership has 1.12M shares. Shell Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% or 12,853 shares. Moreover, Moore Cap Management LP has 0.79% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Capital Lp owns 423,934 shares. Charles Schwab Management holds 0.02% or 525,456 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Scott & Selber has 1.04% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 29,142 shares. Paradigm Advsr Ltd Company invested 1.02% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Jcic Asset has 0% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 80,093 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Another recent and important Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) news was published by Bizjournals.com which published an article titled: “Texas energy data wrap: LNG export feed intake breaks record in July and more – Houston Business Journal” on August 05, 2019.