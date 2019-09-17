Cheniere Energy (LNG) Shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding; Homestreet (HMST) Holder Schneider Capital Management Has Cut Holding by $8.22 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 21.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc sold 68,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 249,004 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.04M, down from 317,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $65.89. About 1.24 million shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cheniere Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNG); 28/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 28 (Table); 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 02/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 2 (Table); 14/05/2018 – Mice That Roar: Small Nations Eat Up LNG Glut at Bargain Prices; 07/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 7 (Table); 14/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 14 (Table); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE SAYS NEXT WINTER LNG PRICES ALREADY NEAR DOUBLE DIGITS

Schneider Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Homestreet Inc. (HMST) by 50.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp sold 283,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.00% . The institutional investor held 281,310 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.34M, down from 564,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Homestreet Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $697.62 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $28.48. About 21,499 shares traded. HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) has declined 0.45% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HMST News: 30/05/2018 – HomeStreet Bank: Richland and Selah Locations Will Remain Open to Customers Until August 31; 02/04/2018 – HOMESTREET INC – NO VOTES CAST IN FAVOR OF BLUE LION’S NOMINEES OR PROPOSALS WILL BE TABULATED AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 02/04/2018 – BLUE LION CAPITAL ISSUES STATEMENT ON HOMESTREET; 17/04/2018 – HomeStreet Bank Launches Mobile Security Feature That Gives Customers Total Control over Debit Card from App; 05/03/2018 HomeStreet Board Reveals Its Disdain for Shareholder Rights; 21/05/2018 – HomeStreet: Blue Lion’s Suggestions Would Have ‘Significant Negative Reputational and Competitive Effects’; 06/03/2018 – HOMESTREET INC – “BLUE LION DECLINED TO DISCLOSE A VARIETY OF INFORMATION WITH RESPECT TO PARTICIPANTS IN ITS PROXY SOLICITATION”; 14/05/2018 – HomeStreet Comments on ISS Report and Urges Shareholders to Vote on the White Card for All the Company’s Nominees; 16/05/2018 – HomeStreet Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – HomeStreet Recommends Holders Vote White Proxy Card to ‘Ensure Their Votes Be Counted’

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold LNG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 225.76 million shares or 0.36% less from 226.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.08% or 135,880 shares. Private Advisor Group Limited Company holds 49,529 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Asset has 44,962 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Driehaus Capital Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 11,298 shares. Kemnay Advisory Service invested in 1,400 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cipher Capital LP owns 46,681 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 241,867 shares. Moreover, Mcmillion Capital Management has 0% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Natl Asset Management Inc has 13,596 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Company has 26,665 shares. 49,875 were reported by Pinnacle Assocs. Lpl Lc accumulated 214,942 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Tortoise Inv Ltd has invested 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Harvest Fund Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 6.43 million shares. Garrison Bradford And Incorporated invested in 0.58% or 7,297 shares.

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. LNG’s profit will be $51.36 million for 82.36 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -145.45% EPS growth.

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61 million and $632.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 818,887 shares to 831,494 shares, valued at $18.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) by 178,834 shares in the quarter, for a total of 213,387 shares, and has risen its stake in Talos Energy Inc.

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $420.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synovus Financial Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 20,000 shares to 152,324 shares, valued at $5.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kulicke & Soffa Inds Inc (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 131,130 shares in the quarter, for a total of 321,770 shares, and has risen its stake in Midwestone Financial Group I (NASDAQ:MOFG).

Analysts await HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.45 per share. HMST’s profit will be $7.35M for 23.73 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by HomeStreet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 130.77% EPS growth.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $290,070 activity. Cavanaugh Sandra A had bought 5,000 shares worth $143,350 on Wednesday, May 8. 1,000 shares valued at $28,480 were bought by EVANS GODFREY B on Thursday, July 25. VAN AMEN DARRELL bought $61,500 worth of stock or 2,000 shares.

