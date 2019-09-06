Cheniere Energy (LNG) Shareholder Harvest Fund Advisors Has Raised Position; Coatue Management Trimmed Its Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) as Share Value Declined

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 33.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc bought 1.46 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 5.88 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $401.70M, up from 4.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $61.46. About 354,743 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 25/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 25 (Table); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL REVENUES WERE $2,242 MLN VS $1,211 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Mice That Roar: Small Nations Eat Up LNG Glut at Bargain Prices; 17/05/2018 – Proposed Consideration Represents a Value of $28.24/Share of Cheniere Partners Holdings; 06/03/2018 – Cheniere Goes All In on China Gas Race Aiming to Double in Size; 22/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS CHENIERE CORPUS CHRISTI’S Ba3 RATING; OUTLOOK C; 07/03/2018 – US LNG NEEDS TO GET `CREATIVE’ TO BOOST MARKET SHARE: CHENIERE; 09/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 9 (Table); 25/05/2018 – SABINE PASS LNG GETS FERC APPROVAL TO ADD FEED GAS TO TRAIN 5; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cheniere Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNG)

Coatue Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 23.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc sold 110,646 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 355,996 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $633.94 million, down from 466,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $905.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $9.35 during the last trading session, reaching $1831.37. About 1.29M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/05/2018 – Inside the $63 million mansion that’s the most expensive in DC area-beating out Jeff Bezos’ pad; 26/04/2018 – After watching $AMZN and $INTC surge after hours, $MSFT gets in on the action; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Fashion bets big on athleisure, still relies heavily on third parties; 17/05/2018 – Walmart Wasting Money Chasing Amazon, Says Columbia University’s Cohen (Video); 03/04/2018 – Trump’s grudge against Amazon and Bezos; 17/04/2018 – AMAZON LAUNCHES INTL. SHOPPING EXPERIENCE IN SHOPPING APP; 06/03/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Amazon has already visited D-FW in HQ2 search, favors downtown Dallas; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks with airline Azul for shipping in Brazil; 09/05/2018 – Packaged Facts: Amazon Continues Advance in U.S. Pet Market with New Private Label Pet Food Brand; 23/05/2018 – lnnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. Announces its Personal Sound Amplifier Products Are Now Offered to Amazon Prime Subscribers

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 99.53 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38 billion and $9.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hibbett Sports Inc (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 27,145 shares to 43,640 shares, valued at $995,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 943,741 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.92M shares, and has risen its stake in Barnes & Noble Inc (NYSE:BKS).

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20B and $10.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bp Midstream Partners Lp by 1.70 million shares to 1.43M shares, valued at $20.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NGL) by 5.02M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.48M shares, and cut its stake in Hess Midstream Partners Lp.

