Cheniere Energy (LNG) Shareholder Harvest Fund Advisors Boosted Its Position by $37.51 Million; Keybank National Association Cut Position in Ameren (AEE) by $862,200

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 9.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc bought 551,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 6.43 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $439.99M, up from 5.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $66.29. About 1.78M shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 22/05/2018 – LNG: BREAKING: It’s a positive FID for $LNG’s Corpus Christi LNG train 3. – ! $LNG; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy, Inc. Announces Offer to Acquire Outstanding Shrs of Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC; 07/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $65; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – CONTINUE TO SEE “SIGNIFICANT” TAILWINDS IN GLOBAL LNG MARKET; 30/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Presenting at Conference May 14; 22/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS CHENIERE CORPUS CHRISTI’S Ba3 RATING; OUTLOOK C; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q EPS $1.50; 25/05/2018 – SABINE PASS LNG GETS FERC APPROVAL TO ADD FEED GAS TO TRAIN 5; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER ANATOL FEYGIN SPEAKS ON CALL; 23/04/2018 – PHMSA: Consent Agreement and Order: Cheniere Energy for Sabine Pass Liquefaction, LLC

Keybank National Association decreased its stake in Ameren Corp (AEE) by 3.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association sold 11,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.78% . The institutional investor held 359,501 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.00M, down from 370,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Ameren Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $77.98. About 747,872 shares traded. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 23.23% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 22/05/2018 – Ameren Illinois Issued and Sold $430 Million of 3.80% First Mortgage Bonds Due 2028; 22/05/2018 – Ameren Illinois Received Offering Proceeds of About $426.8 Million, Before Expenses; 21/05/2018 – AMEREN – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE, AFTER CONSTRUCTION, A 400-MEGAWATT WIND FARM IN NORTHEAST MISSOURI; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ameren Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEE); 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors; 27/03/2018 – Ameren Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Ameren 1Q Rev $1.59B; 02/05/2018 – Ameren receives top diversity ranking from DiversityInc for fourth consecutive year; 14/03/2018 – AMEREN CUTS CALLAWAY NUKE REACTOR IN MO. TO 70% FROM 100%: NRC; 23/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP – ATXI EXPECTS TO INVEST $250 MLN IN MARK TWAIN TRANSMISSION PROJECT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 34 investors sold AEE shares while 146 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 170.40 million shares or 1.65% less from 173.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager Lp has 0.01% invested in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) for 2,848 shares. Voya Mgmt Ltd Co reported 0.31% stake. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 25,110 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Tarbox Family Office Incorporated holds 0% or 91 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 847,296 shares. First Citizens Bankshares Trust reported 29,908 shares. Braun Stacey Assocs, a New York-based fund reported 146,516 shares. Adage Cap Prtnrs Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Suntrust Banks accumulated 2,907 shares or 0% of the stock. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Tn holds 0% or 50 shares. Beach Invest Limited reported 16,420 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 207,139 shares. Parkside Comml Bank And reported 3,257 shares. First Trust Ltd Partnership reported 940,593 shares stake.

More notable recent Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Ameren Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering due 2024 – PRNewswire” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ameren wins approval for Missouri wind park – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) Is Yielding 2.5% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Ameren Corporation (AEE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Keybank National Association, which manages about $17.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Square Inc by 18,690 shares to 324,097 shares, valued at $23.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,279 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,915 shares, and has risen its stake in Rayonier Inc (NYSE:RYN).

Analysts await Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.45 EPS, down 3.33% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.5 per share. AEE’s profit will be $356.42M for 13.44 P/E if the $1.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Ameren Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 101.39% EPS growth.

More news for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) were recently published by: Bizjournals.com, which released: “Houston LNG exporter to seek $1.5B in debt funding – Houston Business Journal” on September 10, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “7 Well-Positioned Oil Stocks in Todayâ€™s Trading Environment – Yahoo Finance” and published on September 04, 2019 is yet another important article.