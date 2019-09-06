Cheniere Energy (LNG) Shareholder Farmstead Capital Management Upped Position; As Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Shaker Investments Has Increased Holding

Farmstead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 40.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 347,255 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.74M, up from 247,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $61.48. About 312,354 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 28/03/2018 – Cheniere Is Said to Seek $6.4 Billion in Debt for Next LNG Wave; 14/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 14 (Table); 25/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 25 (Table); 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE STRUCTURED AS A MERGER OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS WITH A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CHENIERE; 23/05/2018 – CHENIERE GETS FERC APPROVAL TO START CORPUS CHRISTI GAS LINE; 07/03/2018 – BROWNFIELD LNG PROJECTS TO BE FINANCED BEFORE GREENFIELD: SMITH; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi’s Ba3 Rating; Outlook Changed To Positive From Stable; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE 1Q EPS $1.50; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE TO GIVE FINAL CORPUS CHRISTI 3 OK IN NEXT FEW WEEKS; 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy

Shaker Investments Llc increased its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corp (CCMP) by 152.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc bought 9,693 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 16,043 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 6,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Cabot Microelectronics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $130.29. About 51,613 shares traded. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) has risen 2.89% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CCMP News: 23/05/2018 – CABOT ENERGY -PRODUCTION FOR YEAR EXPECTED TO BE BELOW PREVIOUS GUIDANCE AND CO WILL PROVIDE NEW GUIDANCE ONCE PROGRAMME FOR SECOND HALF OF YEAR IS FINALISED; 26/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics 2Q Rev $143M; 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot Eagle Ford Assets; 09/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Cabot Financial Rtg Not Affected By Acquisition; 26/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics 2Q Adj EPS $1.19; 05/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Cabot Microelectronics, Mid-America Apartment Communities, Hovnanian Enter; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – VENADO OIL & GAS AND KKR ACQUIRE CABOT EAGLE FORD ASSETS; 28/03/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Corp and Fujimi Inc Announce Collaboration for Advanced Slurry Development; 26/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Expects FY18 GAAP Gross Profit Margin 51%-53%; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital to Buy the Remaining Interest in Cabot Credit From Existing Hldrs Including J.C. Flowers

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcgowan Gru Asset Mgmt invested in 0.1% or 8,917 shares. 1.35 million were accumulated by Northern Corporation. Metropolitan Life Commerce New York reported 16,676 shares. Moreover, Zimmer Partners Limited Partnership has 2.11% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 2.58 million shares. 437,461 are owned by Nwq Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Great Lakes Advsrs Lc holds 0.01% or 4,161 shares in its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 0.17% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Hightower Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.01% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) or 19,466 shares. Moreover, Aviva Plc has 0.04% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 87,199 shares. California Employees Retirement stated it has 375,599 shares. 2,964 were reported by Van Eck. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Hanson Mcclain Inc invested in 0% or 43 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments Communications Limited owns 558,779 shares. New York-based D E Shaw Company Inc has invested 0.01% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

More recent Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Cheniere Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results and Reconfirms Full Year 2019 Guidance – Business Wire” on August 08, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “7 Well-Positioned Oil Stocks in Todayâ€™s Trading Environment – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cheniere Announces Substantial Completion of Train 2 at the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project – Business Wire” with publication date: September 03, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Shaker Investments Llc, which manages about $129.10M and $144.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Globant S A (NYSE:GLOB) by 6,785 shares to 45,690 shares, valued at $3.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Continental Bldg Prods Inc (NYSE:CBPX) by 16,327 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,938 shares, and cut its stake in The Trade Desk Inc.

More notable recent Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Cabot Microelectronics Corporation Appoints Eleanor Thorp as Vice President, Human Resources – GlobeNewswire” on September 17, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Cabot Microelectronics Corporation to Acquire KMG Chemicals – GlobeNewswire” published on August 15, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “April 2019 Review and Outlook – Nasdaq” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Cabot Microelectronics Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CCMP) Interest Costs Too High? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.77, from 2.16 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 29 investors sold CCMP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 26.72 million shares or 0.40% more from 26.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Tru Na reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Stifel Fincl Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) for 5,320 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc owns 3.06M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda has 0.21% invested in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) for 4,496 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Com reported 74 shares. 15,161 were reported by Kbc Gru Nv. Morgan Dempsey Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Advisory Service Net Llc holds 27 shares. Bowling Portfolio holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) for 14,468 shares. Clark Capital Group Incorporated Incorporated owns 22,300 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Timpani Management Lc reported 16,113 shares stake. Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Ltd holds 0.06% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) or 53,004 shares. Moreover, Brinker Capital has 0.02% invested in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) for 4,106 shares. Arizona State Retirement System invested in 44,667 shares.