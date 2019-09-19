Cheniere Energy (LNG) Shareholder Farmstead Capital Management Trimmed Stake as Market Value Rose; Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) Valuation Declined While Hodges Capital Management Lowered Its Position by $5.53 Million

Hodges Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) by 9.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc sold 7,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 68,594 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.98M, down from 75,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Texas Pac Ld Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $667. About 11,278 shares traded. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500.

Farmstead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 43.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc analyzed 150,000 shares as the company's stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 197,255 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.50M, down from 347,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $17.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $66.31.

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. LNG’s profit will be $51.36 million for 82.89 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.44 actual EPS reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -145.45% EPS growth.

More recent Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Cheniere and EOG Resources Announce Long-Term Gas Supply Agreements – Business Wire” on September 16, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “7 Well-Positioned Oil Stocks in Todayâ€™s Trading Environment – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Houston LNG exporter to seek $1.5B in debt funding – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: September 10, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.3 in 2019Q1.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 109 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. The insider HORIZON KINETICS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC bought $34,580.

More notable recent Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Texas Pacific Land Set To Rise Further – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Texas Pacific Land: The Attractive Economics – Seeking Alpha” published on January 30, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Dissident Shareholders of Texas Pacific Land Trust Reveal Their Apparent Goal: Seizing Control of TPL Without Paying a Control Premium – Business Wire” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Murray Stahl and Steven Bregman Are Prepared for Asset Deflation – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “With EPS Growth And More, Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $924.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 103,780 shares to 112,780 shares, valued at $7.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) by 46,230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,795 shares, and has risen its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc.