Cheniere Energy (LNG) Shareholder Farmstead Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding by $10.20 Million; Cardinal Capital Management Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Trimmed by $486,115 as Share Price Rose

Farmstead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 43.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 197,255 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.50 million, down from 347,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $65.96. About shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 06/03/2018 – Exclusive – Cheniere preps debt for next LNG train; 17/05/2018 – Proposed Consideration Represents a Value of $28.24/Share of Cheniere Partners Holdings; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 20/04/2018 – Cheniere Engages Joint Lead Arrangers to Arrange Debt Financing for the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project; 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q Net $357M; 07/03/2018 – US LNG NEEDS TO GET `CREATIVE’ TO BOOST MARKET SHARE: CHENIERE; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC Receives Merger Proposal from Cheniere Energy, Inc; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere moves ahead with Corpus Christi LNG expansion

Cardinal Capital Management decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 4.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management sold 3,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 77,239 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.35M, down from 80,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $141.07. About 36.10 million shares traded or 47.06% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 11/04/2018 – YI Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NADELLA COMMENTS IN EMPLOYEE EMAIL; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft is bringing its digital assistant Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry will partner with Microsoft to provide a secure environment for Microsoft Office apps; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft On Track For Best Day Since Oct. 2015 — MarketWatch; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android – The Verge; 17/05/2018 – The Microsoft Cloud can save customers 93 percent and more in energy and carbon efficiency; 25/04/2018 – InGenius Releases New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Genesys CX18; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS USERS MAY BE UNABLE TO CONNECT TO OUTLOOK.COM SERVICE; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Case Pitting DOJ Against Microsoft

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold LNG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 225.76 million shares or 0.36% less from 226.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Miller Howard Invests holds 0.23% or 113,969 shares in its portfolio. Viking Fund Ltd Liability Com has 150,000 shares for 2.73% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has 0.01% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 323,887 shares. 7,297 were accumulated by Garrison Bradford And Associates. Amalgamated Comml Bank invested in 0.05% or 28,857 shares. Blackrock stated it has 15.67 million shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, First Advisors Lp has 0.06% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 488,526 shares. Brookfield Asset Mgmt invested in 1.93M shares or 0.57% of the stock. Prudential Pcl owns 442,766 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). First Mercantile Trust accumulated 8,543 shares. Cna owns 75,000 shares for 1.07% of their portfolio. The Vermont-based Manchester Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. LNG’s profit will be $51.09M for 82.45 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.44 actual EPS reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -145.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Beaumont Financial holds 1.95% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 140,705 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt stated it has 1.53M shares or 2.84% of all its holdings. Btc Capital Mngmt Inc accumulated 120,121 shares. Fil Ltd stated it has 8.61 million shares. Winslow Evans Crocker has 3.33% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 89,056 shares. 127,696 were accumulated by First Bankshares. Annex Advisory holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 43,694 shares. Duff Phelps Investment Mgmt Company has invested 0.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dnb Asset Management As holds 4.28M shares. Beach Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 4.16% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 19,030 shares. Burgundy Asset Limited has invested 4.29% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 4,962 are held by Geller Llc. Indiana Trust Investment Management owns 15,121 shares or 1.11% of their US portfolio. Chilton Ltd Llc reported 1.29 million shares. Banque Pictet And Cie, Switzerland-based fund reported 1.02 million shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.