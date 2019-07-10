Cheniere Energy (LNG) Shareholder Farmstead Capital Management Has Increased Stake; Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) Holder Spirit Of America Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.94 Million

Spirit Of America Management Corp decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) by 14.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp sold 32,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 188,336 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.27M, down from 221,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $54.64. About 3.28M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE THERE IS A RISK THAT RECENT FRAUD IN A PUBLIC SECTOR BANK MAY MAKE BANKSRISK AVERSE AND SLOW LENDING; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SAYS GOVT SHOULD RESTRAIN DOMESTIC BORROWING; 23/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-MARATHON PETROLEUM ASKS U.S. ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY FOR BIOFUEL WAIVER; 28/03/2018 – S.AFRICA’S CBANK STATEMENT: SAYS RISKS TO INFLATION OUTLOOK HAVE SUBSIDED SOMEWHAT SINCE PREVIOUS MPC; 07/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MAY SWIFTLY MOVE TO DISCUSS RATE CUT: GLAPINSKI; 30/04/2018 – MPC SEES INCREMENTAL DEBT, IN INVESTMENT GRADE TERRITORY; 22/03/2018 – MOZAMBIQUE BRINGS MPC MEETING FORWARD TO APRIL 11 FROM APRIL 30; 22/03/2018 – NIGERIA SENATE PLANS TO VOTE ON MPC NOMINEES TODAY: ORDER PAPER; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SATISFIED WITH RETURN TO MACROECONOMIC STABILITY; 13/03/2018 – LONDON- S.AFRICA’S CENTRAL BANK ESTIMATES VAT RISE TO LIFT INFLATION AROUND 0.6 PERCENTAGE POINTS OVER THE YEAR -MPC MEMBER KAHN

Farmstead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 40.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 347,255 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.74 million, up from 247,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $68.52. About 1.69 million shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 23/05/2018 – CHENIERE GETS FERC APPROVAL TO START CORPUS CHRISTI GAS LINE; 14/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 14 (Table); 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE CORPUS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC SEES FY 2018 CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA $2.3 BLN TO $2.5 BLN; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE SAYS NEXT WINTER LNG PRICES ALREADY NEAR DOUBLE DIGITS; 25/05/2018 – CHENIERE FILES PROSPECTUS FOR SALE OF 10.3M SHRS BY HOLDERS; 07/03/2018 – Cheniere Has Opened Beijing Office — CERAWeek Market Talk; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Inc. Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings to 91.9%; 24/04/2018 – Cheniere Louisiana Sabine Pass LNG output unaffected by tank shutdowns; 07/03/2018 – BROWNFIELD LNG PROJECTS TO BE FINANCED BEFORE GREENFIELD: SMITH

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.65 earnings per share, down 27.31% or $0.62 from last year’s $2.27 per share. MPC’s profit will be $1.09 billion for 8.28 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,933.33% EPS growth.

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10 million and $684.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Plains All American Pipeline Lp (NYSE:PAA) by 85,000 shares to 499,049 shares, valued at $12.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crestwood Equity Partners Lp by 64,633 shares in the quarter, for a total of 355,684 shares, and has risen its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM).