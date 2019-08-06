Cheniere Energy (LNG) Shareholder Dsam Partners Llp Has Raised Stake; Discover Financial Services (DFS) Valuation Rose While Great Lakes Advisors Lowered Stake

Dsam Partners Llp increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.42 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $61.06. About 1.37M shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 18/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 18 (Table); 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Makes Offer to Buy Rest of Cheniere Partners; 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 09/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 9 (Table); 07/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 7 (Table); 06/03/2018 – Exclusive – Cheniere preps debt for next LNG train; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC SEES FY 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $0.35 BLN TO $0.55 BLN; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE SAYS NEXT WINTER LNG PRICES ALREADY NEAR DOUBLE DIGITS; 08/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners Holdings Declares Quarterly Dividend; 28/03/2018 – Cheniere Is Said to Seek $6.4 Billion in Debt for Next LNG Wave

Great Lakes Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Discover Financial Services (DFS) by 1.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc sold 10,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 765,685 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.49 million, down from 776,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Discover Financial Services for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $83.58. About 1.02M shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 04/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS APPROVES NEW ENTRANT TO NEW YORK INSURANCE MARKET; 23/04/2018 – DJ Discover Financial Services, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DFS); 27/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS ISSUES UPDATED PROPOSED LIFE INSURANCE AND ANNUITY SUITABILITY REGULATION REQUIRING A BEST INTEREST STANDARD TO; 24/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS SUPERINTENDENT VULLO ISSUES UPDATED DISASTER RESPONSE AND RECOVERY PLAN REQUIREMENTS FOR INSURERS; 24/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Superintendent Vullo Issues Updated Disaster Response and Recovery Plan Requirements for Insurers; 08/05/2018 – Discover Introduces First Fee Forgiveness – a Program That Automatically Waives One Fee Per Year; 11/05/2018 – FinancialExpress: Tax notice to banks: DFS to seek relief, take up matter with revenue dept; 11/05/2018 – Moneycontrol.in: Lok Ranjan to continue on board of ICICI Bank: DFS Secy; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services Reports First Quarter Net Income of $666 Million or $1.82 Per Diluted Share; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial 1Q EPS $1.82

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $4.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cars Com Inc by 54,366 shares to 202,056 shares, valued at $4.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 12,688 shares in the quarter, for a total of 404,006 shares, and has risen its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waters Parkerson & Communication Ltd Co has 1.76% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 295,025 shares. Captrust Advsrs holds 1,746 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Company accumulated 3.99 million shares. Rothschild & Asset Mgmt Us holds 0.47% or 619,693 shares. Brandywine Global Limited Liability has 472,753 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.07% stake. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Com owns 0.02% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 3,033 shares. 183,899 were reported by Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership. Tiedemann Ltd owns 21,178 shares. Alphamark Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) or 305 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd invested in 0.02% or 6,404 shares. Tiemann Advsrs Ltd stated it has 8,235 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Artemis Management Llp invested 0.3% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Public Sector Pension Investment Board stated it has 0.02% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Institute For Wealth Management Limited Liability holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 4,058 shares.

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 earnings per share, up 12.68% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.05 per share. DFS’s profit will be $735.15 million for 9.05 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual earnings per share reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.43% negative EPS growth.