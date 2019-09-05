Cheniere Energy (LNG) Shareholder Dsam Partners Llp Has Raised Its Stake; Wilsey Asset Management Continues to Hold Position in Valero Energy (VLO)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (VLO) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilsey Asset Management Inc bought 4,234 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 189,470 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.12 million, up from 185,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $76.34. About 2.13 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 22/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280895 – VALERO HOUSTON REFINERY; 08/03/2018 – $480 Million Octane lmprover Market – Global Forecasts to 2022: Key Players are Valero Renewables Fuels, Dorf Ketal Fuels, LyondellBasell Industries, BP & BASF – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/05/2018 – Valero Acquires Pure Biofuels Del Peru; 25/04/2018 – Valero Sunray, Texas refinery restarts hydrocracker; 12/03/2018 – Valero Completing Maintenance at Corpus Christi, Texas Refinery; 26/04/2018 – Valero and CVR Energy Biofuel Blending Costs Diverge in 1Q 2018; 26/04/2018 – Valero Targets 2018 Total Payout Ratio of 40%-50% of Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $138M; 08/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROCRACKER; 27/03/2018 – Valero Memphis refinery hydrogen plant operation cut back

Dsam Partners Llp increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.42M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.26% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $62.37. About 992,156 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC SEES FY 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $0.35 BLN TO $0.55 BLN; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER ANATOL FEYGIN SPEAKS ON CALL; 10/04/2018 – LNG LTD CEO SEES NATURAL GAS AS A BRIDGE FUEL FOR A LONG TIME; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE STRUCTURED AS A MERGER OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS WITH A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CHENIERE; 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – AMENDMENT INCREASES TOTAL AMOUNT OUTSTANDING AND COMMITTED UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY AGREEMENT TO ABOUT $6.1 BLN – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – PHMSA: Consent Agreement and Order: Cheniere Energy for Sabine Pass Liquefaction, LLC; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE SEES GLOBAL LNG DEMAND SHORTFALL CLOSER TO 2021, 2022; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE DOESN’T SEE ANY OPERATIONAL IMPACT FRON TANK ISSUES; 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG COULD OPEN AS LATE AS MAY 2019: CEO SMITH

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Markets Inc invested in 0% or 9,758 shares. Capital Management Assocs Ny holds 6,000 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj, New Jersey-based fund reported 14,000 shares. Westwood Gp reported 54,020 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Ltd invested in 558,779 shares. Osborne Prtnrs Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 88,429 shares or 1.18% of its portfolio. Bb&T Limited Company invested in 0% or 3,999 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 1,862 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Winch Advisory Ltd Company accumulated 135 shares. Eagle Global Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested in 316,507 shares or 0.85% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Communications accumulated 13,904 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Voya Inv Management reported 65,630 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny holds 0.01% or 16,676 shares. Miller Howard Invs Ny reported 0.24% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca invested in 0.01% or 2,700 shares.

More recent Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Cheniere Announces Substantial Completion of Train 2 at the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “7 Well-Positioned Oil Stocks in Todayâ€™s Trading Environment – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cheniere Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results and Reconfirms Full Year 2019 Guidance – Business Wire” with publication date: August 08, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Indexiq Lc holds 4,240 shares. Wright Investors Serv has invested 0.64% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Advisor Ptnrs Lc stated it has 0.18% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). 293 are held by Shelton Capital Mgmt. Federated Investors Pa owns 213,973 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Greenleaf Trust holds 10,549 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Argi Inv Service Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 32,329 shares. Andra Ap has 0.14% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Ledyard Commercial Bank holds 41,099 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Convergence Investment Ltd Liability accumulated 1.13% or 60,895 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 18,836 shares stake. Raymond James Tru Na has 0.08% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 15,447 shares. Intact Invest holds 2,500 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.76% or 156,829 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability has 0.14% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 209,285 shares.