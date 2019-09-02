Cheniere Energy (LNG) Shareholder Creative Planning Has Increased Its Stake by $943,092 as Market Value Rose; Hopfed Bancorp (HFBC) Shareholder Fj Capital Management Trimmed Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Creative Planning increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 924.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning bought 13,869 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 15,369 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05M, up from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $59.71. About 1.44M shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Green Lights Texas LNG Project, Launching Second Wave; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q Rev $2.24B; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal in weeks; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL REVENUES WERE $2,242 MLN VS $1,211 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Mice That Roar: Small Nations Eat Up LNG Glut at Bargain Prices; 28/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 28 (Table); 05/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Cheniere Goes All In on China Gas Race Aiming to Double in Size; 28/03/2018 – Cheniere Is Said to Seek $6.4 Billion in Debt for Next LNG Wave; 25/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 25 (Table)

Fj Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hopfed Bancorp Inc (HFBC) by 3.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc sold 20,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.51% . The hedge fund held 561,664 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.07M, down from 582,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hopfed Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.85M market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $19.53. About 14,160 shares traded. HopFed Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HFBC) has risen 19.89% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.89% the S&P500. Some Historical HFBC News: 19/04/2018 – HOPFED BANCORP INC – ALCOTT WAS ELECTED PURSUANT TO TERMS OF STANDSTILL AGREEMENT DATED APRIL 10, BY AND AMONG THE CO, STILWELL GROUP AND ALCOTT; 11/04/2018 HOPFED BANCORP INC SAYS ON APRIL 10, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A STANDSTILL AGREEMENT WITH STILWELL GROUP AND MARK D. ALCOTT – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – HopFed Bancorp 1Q Net $1.13M; 27/04/2018 – HopFed Bancorp, Inc. Reports Growth in Net Income and Loans in the First Quarter of 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ HopFed Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HFBC); 11/04/2018 – HOPFED BANCORP – AGREEMENT PROVIDES THAT, EFFECTIVE UPON A MEETING OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS, BOARD WILL BE EXPANDED BY ONE BOARD SEAT; 11/05/2018 – Gendell Jeffrey Exits Position in HopFed Bancorp; 19/04/2018 – HOPFED BANCORP INC – PRIOR TO ELECTION OF ALCOTT, BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCREASED NUMBER OF DIRECTORS OF COMPANY FROM EIGHT TO NINE MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – HopFed Bancorp 1Q EPS 18c

Another recent and important Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) news was published by Bizjournals.com which published an article titled: “Texas energy data wrap: LNG export feed intake breaks record in July and more – Houston Business Journal” on August 05, 2019.

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73B and $27.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 9,830 shares to 48,228 shares, valued at $3.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEMKT:SAND) by 82,722 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,465 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (INDA).

