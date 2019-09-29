Cheniere Energy (LNG) Shareholder Capital Management Associates Has Lifted Its Stake by $476,000; Utah Retirement Systems Has Trimmed Pfizer (PFE) Holding by $977,476

Capital Management Associates increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 116.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Associates bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 13,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $890,000, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Associates who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $63.14. About 962,757 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET-PERFORM; 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE SAYS NEXT WINTER LNG PRICES ALREADY NEAR DOUBLE DIGITS; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER ANATOL FEYGIN SPEAKS ON CALL; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE STRUCTURED AS A MERGER OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS WITH A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CHENIERE; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Inc. Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings to 91.9%; 05/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Green Lights Texas LNG Project, Launching Second Wave; 17/05/2018 – Proposed Consideration Represents a Value of $28.24/Share of Cheniere Partners Holdings; 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 2.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems sold 22,732 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 1.06 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.95 million, down from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $36.22. About 16.26 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/04/2018 – PFIZER’S MYLOTARG WITH DAUNORUBICIN & CYTARABINE APPROVED BY EU; 08/05/2018 – MYLAN MYL.O SAYS CURRENTLY RECEIVING CONTINUAL SUPPLY OF EPIPEN INJECTORS FROM MANUFACTURING PARTNER MERIDIAN MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – ASTELLAS: FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW FOR SNDA FOR XTANDI; 21/03/2018 – Pfizer Pursues Unit Review as Reckitt Pulls Out of Auction; 07/05/2018 – WAVE LIFE: PFIZER NOMINATED FOURTH, FIFTH FINAL HEPATIC TARGETS; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER REAFFIRMS ALL COMPONENTS OF 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 – FDA panel backs Pfizer’s Xeljanz as bowel disease treatment; 23/05/2018 – FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Tafamidis for the Treatment of Patients with Transthyretin Cardiomyopathy; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER – DMC’S RECOMMENDATION BASED ON AXITINIB STUDY FAILING TO DEMONSTRATE A CLEAR IMPROVEMENT IN PRIMARY ENDPOINT

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 4,941 shares to 29,833 shares, valued at $2.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,719 shares in the quarter, for a total of 452,028 shares, and has risen its stake in Square Inc.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43B for 14.60 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.

