Cheniere Energy (LNG) Shareholder Bluestein R H & Company Has Upped Stake by $6.64 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Shareholder L & S Advisors Cut Position by $850,239

Bluestein R H & Company increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 43.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company bought 97,644 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 322,143 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.02M, up from 224,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $61.99. About 1.26M shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500.

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 6.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc sold 7,267 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 110,556 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.04 million, down from 117,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – MSFT, QCOM: Qualcomm’s partnering with Microsoft to create a camera that can be trained in the clue and deployed in the camera #msbuild; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is preparing to take on Apple’s iPad with a line of $400 tablets that could hit shelves as early as this year; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft’s veteran windows head Terry Myerson to leave company; 07/05/2018 – WorkBoard Announces Microsoft Teams Integration to Bring Strategic Priorities into Everyday Conversations; 17/05/2018 – The Microsoft Cloud can save customers 93 percent and more in energy and carbon efficiency; 03/04/2018 – Skanska’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Spurred by Natural Gas, Commuter Rail Demand, an Industrial Info News Alert; 19/04/2018 – lntelex Technologies Selects Microsoft Azure to Help Change Business For Good; 07/03/2018 – McAfee Launches lndustry’s Most Comprehensive Cloud Security Solution for Microsoft Azure; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Preliminary Results of Tender Offer

Bluestein R H & Company, which manages about $2.94 billion and $1.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 11,861 shares to 116,783 shares, valued at $44.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Irhythm Technologies Inc by 4,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,500 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Focused Wealth Management reported 0% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 313,611 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru accumulated 851,870 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 0.22% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Utah Retirement Systems holds 0.06% or 43,513 shares. 4,000 are held by Fiduciary Trust Company. Moreover, Amp Invsts has 0.15% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). New York-based Anchorage Grp Ltd has invested 14.16% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). 30,375 were reported by Linscomb & Williams. Fairview Cap Investment Management Ltd Com holds 7.43% or 2.03 million shares in its portfolio. Anchor Bolt Lp reported 7.43% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Caxton Assocs Limited Partnership stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Llp holds 51,218 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Energy Opportunities Capital Management Lc has 2.68% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 16,915 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt reported 80,093 shares stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colrain Limited owns 42,848 shares. Td Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested 0.16% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Caprock Group invested 2.84% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Virginia-based Wealthcare Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Poplar Forest Capital Ltd Liability Corp owns 3,738 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lafleur Godfrey Limited Co reported 64,876 shares. Daiwa Sb Ltd invested 2.81% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gillespie Robinson And Grimm stated it has 153,157 shares. Dana Advisors Inc reported 2.33% stake. Btr Cap Management holds 4.23% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 186,807 shares. Smithbridge Asset Management De has invested 3.63% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 137,878 were accumulated by Brinker Capital. Accredited has 0.38% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Decatur Capital Mngmt stated it has 266,150 shares or 6.07% of all its holdings.