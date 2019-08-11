Cheniere Energy (LNG) Shareholder Anchorage Capital Group Has Trimmed Position; Carmax (KMX) Holder Asset Management Advisors Has Raised Its Stake by $1.76 Million as Shares Rose

Anchorage Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchorage Capital Group Llc sold 300,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 5.80 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $396.26M, down from 6.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchorage Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $62.34. About 2.22 million shares traded or 17.78% up from the average. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy, Inc. Announces Offer to Acquire Outstanding Shrs of Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC; 09/03/2018 – Cheniere Partners Holdings Posts 2017 Annual Report; 22/05/2018 – LNG: BREAKING: It’s a positive FID for $LNG’s Corpus Christi LNG train 3. – ! $LNG; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE SEES GLOBAL LNG DEMAND SHORTFALL CLOSER TO 2021, 2022; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Makes Offer to Buy Rest of Cheniere Partners; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Inc. Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings to 91.9%; 10/04/2018 – LNG LTD CEO SEES NATURAL GAS AS A BRIDGE FUEL FOR A LONG TIME; 07/03/2018 – Cheniere Has Opened Beijing Office — CERAWeek Market Talk; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi’s Ba3 Rating; Outlook Changed To Positive From Stable; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC QTRLY SHR $1.50 – SEC FILING

Asset Management Advisors Llc increased its stake in Carmax Inc. (KMX) by 47.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Advisors Llc bought 25,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 79,146 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.52 million, up from 53,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.91B market cap company. It closed at $84.03 lastly. It is down 16.87% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 15/05/2018 – SQ Advisors Buys New 2.8% Position in CarMax; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – CURRENTLY PLAN TO OPEN 15 STORES IN FISCAL 2019 AND BETWEEN 13 AND 16 STORES IN FISCAL 2020; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX MINING – WILL ACQUIRE ADDITIONAL MINERAL TENURES LOCATED CONTIGUOUS TO 100% OWNED EAGLEHEAD POLYMETALLIC PORPHYRY COPPER PROJECT; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q Net $122.1M; 12/04/2018 – Fitch to Rate CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; Issues Presale; 19/04/2018 – DJ CarMax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMX); 19/04/2018 – Carmax Announces Appointment of Cam B. Grundstrom as Chief Operating Officer; 29/03/2018 Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2016-3 and 2017-2; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q CarMax Auto Finance Income Rose 21.9% to $101.1M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 55,947 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 6,785 shares. Davenport And Ltd Co invested in 1.58% or 1.82M shares. Brown Advisory, Maryland-based fund reported 2.53 million shares. Cibc Asset invested in 17,406 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 27,190 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc invested in 6,944 shares or 0% of the stock. Kwmg Ltd Liability Corp, Kansas-based fund reported 131 shares. Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 286,903 shares. Moreover, Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.01% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 121,368 shares. Cibc World Mkts holds 0.01% or 22,523 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 62,364 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Jefferies Ltd owns 0.02% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 38,007 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 650,858 shares. First Personal Serv owns 1,614 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Trust Invest Advsrs has 6,940 shares. Cypress Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com (Wy) has 0.04% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 400 shares. The New York-based Hrt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Fairview Capital Invest Management Limited Liability Corp owns 2.03M shares or 7.43% of their US portfolio. Catalyst Advsrs Ltd holds 0.55% or 228,632 shares in its portfolio. Prelude Cap Management Limited Liability Co reported 1,992 shares. Kensico Cap Management Corporation reported 11.55M shares. Scholtz & Comm Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.26% or 5,787 shares in its portfolio. Alps Advsr, Colorado-based fund reported 107,690 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 61,199 shares stake. Duff And Phelps Investment Mgmt Commerce stated it has 100,539 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Colony Ltd Liability Corporation reported 7,091 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. The Colorado-based Asset Mgmt has invested 0.05% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Appleton Prtn Ma holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 3,020 shares.