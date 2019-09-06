Cheniere Energy (LNG) Shareholder 3G Capital Partners LP Has Lowered Its Holding as Share Price Rose; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stake Boosted by Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 296.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc bought 34,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 45,643 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.76M, up from 11,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $207.61. About 597,364 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 16/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL AVERAGE GENDER BONUS GAP 72.2%; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs: Total Assets Under Supervision $1.5 Trillion at 1Q End; 03/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Just Backed a Wedding-Planning Startup; 01/05/2018 – Goldman says case for owning commodities has ‘rarely been stronger’ than it is now; 10/05/2018 – New Credit Card to Carry Apple Pay Brand; 14/05/2018 – PQ Group Holdings to Participate in Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference on May 15; 10/04/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +4.2% On Year; 27/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs is battling to contain an outbreak of mumps on the trading floor; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN CFO SAYS STILL EXPECTS $5B-$6B BUYBACKS PER CCAR CYCLE; 18/04/2018 – Dealbook: Morgan Stanley (Kind of) Catches Up to Goldman: DealBook Briefing

3G Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 1.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 3G Capital Partners Lp sold 16,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 1.08M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.03M, down from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 3G Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $61.48. About 312,862 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 10/04/2018 – LNG LTD CEO SEES NATURAL GAS AS A BRIDGE FUEL FOR A LONG TIME; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere moves ahead with Corpus Christi LNG expansion; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 23/03/2018 – Natural Gas Deliveries to U.S. LNG Export Terminals (Table); 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE STRUCTURED AS A MERGER OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS WITH A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CHENIERE; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE DOESN’T SEE ANY OPERATIONAL IMPACT FRON TANK ISSUES; 07/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $65; 25/05/2018 – CHENIERE FILES PROSPECTUS FOR SALE OF 10.3M SHRS BY HOLDERS; 22/05/2018 – LNG: BREAKING: It’s a positive FID for $LNG’s Corpus Christi LNG train 3. – ! $LNG

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83M and $854.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) by 84,000 shares to 70,000 shares, valued at $12.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 198,993 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,130 shares, and cut its stake in Tesla Inc (Call).

