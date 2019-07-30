Cheniere Energy (LNG) Shareholder 13D Management Trimmed Position by $2.45 Million; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Bridgeway Capital Management Has Increased Its Position by $56.27 Million

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 182.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc bought 480,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 744,695 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.83M, up from 263,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $141.03. About 16.61M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MSFT CEO SAYS AZURE GROWTH TO MODERATE AS NUMBERS BECOME BIG; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Announces Collaboration With Microsoft, Providing Customers With Unique Insights Into Their Threat Data; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft’s veteran windows head Terry Myerson to leave company; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT TO KEEP GROWING CAPEX AS LONG AS CLOUD DEMAND GROWS; 24/05/2018 – Tech Data Appoints Raffaelo Piccolo to Lead Mexico Operations; 08/03/2018 – lmaging3 Announces the Appointment of Joe Biehl as CFO; 23/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft, Google Reveal AI Efforts to Go ‘Full Duplex’; 17/04/2018 – Mary Jo Foley: Some more Microsoft reorg moves — more teams moving under JoeB, sources say:; 21/03/2018 – CUNA Mutual AdvantEdge Analytics and Microsoft Join Forces on New Strategic Data Platform for Credit Unions; 26/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Amazon, Intel Shine; Microsoft, KLA Sag — Barron’s Blog

13D Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 10.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc sold 36,555 shares as the company's stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 306,078 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.80 million, down from 342,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $16.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $65.28. About 1.76 million shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500.

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, up 314.29% or $0.22 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. LNG’s profit will be $38.61 million for 108.80 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -72.22% negative EPS growth.

13D Management Llc, which manages about $225.00 million and $337.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) by 2,234 shares to 54,942 shares, valued at $9.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 1,223 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,071 shares, and has risen its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (NYSE:TRN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Inv, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 59,593 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv owns 374,893 shares. Ameriprise Inc accumulated 154,215 shares. Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) Corporation has 1.15% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 55,294 shares. Wolverine Asset Lc has 0% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 65 shares. Nwq Mngmt Llc reported 437,461 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% or 13,904 shares. Frontier Invest Mngmt invested in 0.14% or 32,319 shares. Kensico Capital Management Corp accumulated 15.53% or 11.55 million shares. Advisory Svcs Networks Limited Liability owns 1,904 shares. Fmr Lc invested in 14.95 million shares or 0.12% of the stock. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Three Peaks Capital Management Ltd accumulated 53,234 shares or 1.07% of the stock. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co, Connecticut-based fund reported 475,103 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 114,177 shares.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.34B and $8.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc (NYSE:HII) by 4,500 shares to 6,900 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 93,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.47M shares, and cut its stake in Systemax Inc (NYSE:SYX).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.