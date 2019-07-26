Cheniere Energy (LNG) Shareholder 13D Management Trimmed Position as Stock Value Rose; Mcdonald S (MCD) Shareholder Private Asset Management Has Lowered Its Position by $418,000

13D Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 10.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc sold 36,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 306,078 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.80 million, down from 342,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $66.69. About 1.04M shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 09/03/2018 – Cheniere Partners Holdings Posts 2017 Annual Report; 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – UNITS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO AMEND BORROWER’S EXISTING TERM LOAN FACILITY TO PROVIDE FOR ABOUT $1.5 BLN OF INCREMENTAL DEBT COMMITMENTS; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL REVENUES WERE $2,242 MLN VS $1,211 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Cowen raises Cheniere target, new Louisiana Sabine LNG train likely; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY 1Q REV. $2.24B; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED DEAL CONSIDERATION REPRESENTS A VALUE OF $28.24 PER COMMON SHARE OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS; 30/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 30 (Table); 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Makes Positive Final Investment Decision on Train 3 at the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE A TAX-FREE EXCHANGE TO CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS’ SHAREHOLDERS; 07/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH COMMMENTS AT CERAWEEK EVENT

Private Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonald S Corp (MCD) by 54.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc sold 2,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,846 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $351,000, down from 4,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Mcdonald S Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $165.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $214.44. About 3.70M shares traded or 31.84% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO STEVE EASTERBROOK SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s earnings: $1.79 a share, vs $1.67 EPS expected; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s grills up stronger than expected rise in key sales gauge; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS IT’S A `FIGHT’ FOR MARKET SHARE IN U.S; 08/05/2018 – McDonald’s® Restaurants of the Greater Philadelphia Region Announce Addition of Made-to-Order, Fresh Beef Quarter Pounder Burgers To Local Menus; 08/03/2018 – McDonald’s is turning its golden arches upside down to make a statement:; 06/03/2018 – McDonald’s massive burger change won’t impact the Big Mac – and it reveals the fast-food giant’s biggest challenge; 23/04/2018 – Munchies: Today’s Most Hilarious Internet Rumor: McDonald’s Is Turning Its PlayPlaces into ‘Weed Lounges’; 27/03/2018 – McDonald’s Has a Legal Problem in Pizza-Loving India; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S EARNINGS CALL BEGINS

13D Management Llc, which manages about $225.00 million and $337.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 4,779 shares to 117,532 shares, valued at $11.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Welbilt Inc by 223,759 shares in the quarter, for a total of 854,908 shares, and has risen its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Research owns 398,105 shares. Citadel Ltd reported 705,545 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Renaissance Technologies Lc has 2.08M shares. Ativo Ltd Liability Com holds 19,000 shares. First Hawaiian Natl Bank holds 0.05% or 13,632 shares. Utah Retirement has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Fairview Cap Management Lc reported 2.03M shares. Whittier Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 1,061 shares. Raymond James Fin Advisors invested in 0.01% or 19,309 shares. Baupost Gp Ltd Co Ma owns 12.62M shares or 7.25% of their US portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 680,000 shares or 0.17% of the stock. The Illinois-based Graybill Bartz And Assocs Limited has invested 2.34% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Jpmorgan Chase & Co has 144,975 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameriprise owns 154,215 shares.

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 414.29% or $0.29 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. LNG’s profit will be $56.63 million for 75.78 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lifeplan Finance Grp holds 0.25% or 2,426 shares. Capstone Fincl Advsrs Inc has 152,784 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Ser accumulated 497 shares. Verus holds 0.08% or 1,203 shares in its portfolio. Spectrum Mngmt Inc has 2,804 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Tru Of Virginia Va owns 17,688 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Penobscot Inv Mgmt Company reported 12,185 shares stake. Manufacturers Life Company The stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Cohen Lawrence B holds 2,031 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Bollard Grp Inc Ltd holds 467 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aviance Capital Limited Liability reported 3,322 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.19% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 1,195 shares. Sandhill Capital Prns Lc has 0.13% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 4,939 shares. Private Wealth Limited Liability has invested 0.65% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Everence Cap Management invested in 20,517 shares.

Private Asset Management Inc, which manages about $561.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc B (BRKB) by 1,736 shares to 33,750 shares, valued at $6.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 865 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,199 shares, and has risen its stake in Pacwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $23.79 million activity. Shares for $537,767 were sold by Henry Daniel on Wednesday, February 6. $13.62 million worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) was sold by Fairhurst David Ogden on Tuesday, February 5. Hoovel Catherine A. sold $233,662 worth of stock. Gibbs Robert Lane sold $3.99M worth of stock or 22,036 shares.