Cheniere Energy (LNG) Shareholder 13D Management Has Lowered Holding; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Declined, Monroe Bank & Trust Has Boosted Holding

13D Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 10.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc sold 36,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 306,078 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.80M, down from 342,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $59.98. About 1.64M shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Inc. Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings to 91.9%; 25/05/2018 – CHENIERE FILES PROSPECTUS FOR SALE OF 10.3M SHRS BY HOLDERS; 22/05/2018 – LNG: BREAKING: It’s a positive FID for $LNG’s Corpus Christi LNG train 3. – ! $LNG; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE 1Q EPS $1.50; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere moves ahead with Corpus Christi LNG expansion; 23/04/2018 – PHMSA: Consent Agreement and Order: Cheniere Energy for Sabine Pass Liquefaction, LLC; 25/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 25 (Table); 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET-PERFORM; 22/03/2018 – Cheniere Faces Ruling on Gas Leak U.S. Sees as `Serious Hazard’; 07/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $65

Monroe Bank & Trust increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 56.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust bought 259 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 719 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, up from 460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $883.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $22.15 during the last trading session, reaching $1786.4. About 3.02M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 21/05/2018 – Seller Labs lgnite And Feedback Genius Tools Now Available At The New Amazon Marketplace Appstore; 04/04/2018 – Amazon Announces New Fulfillment Center in Southern Nevada; 06/04/2018 – Digital Transact: Is Amazon Mulling a P2P Payment Service for Its Alexa Voice Commerce Service?; 28/03/2018 – New York Post: Remains of 81 ancient villages discovered in Amazon rainforest; 21/05/2018 – Tech or Retail? Ocado’s U.S. Deal Gives It Amazon-Like Valuation; 20/05/2018 – M2E Joins Amazon Marketplace Developer Council; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Web Service has boosted its marketing presence at the doorstep of the Pentagon ahead of a major cloud contract; 19/03/2018 – The survey finds men are less likely to use Amazon to price shop; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba is working on a Chinese-language device to rival Amazon’s Echo, The Information reported; 02/04/2018 – This home security camera is smarter than Amazon and Google’s, but it’s expensive

13D Management Llc, which manages about $225.00 million and $337.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Perrigo Co Plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 7,232 shares to 177,874 shares, valued at $8.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 19,916 shares in the quarter, for a total of 489,832 shares, and has risen its stake in Abb Ltd (NYSE:ABB).

Monroe Bank & Trust, which manages about $310.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW) by 6,060 shares to 129,973 shares, valued at $22.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 4,498 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,943 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ).