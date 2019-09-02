Cheniere Energy (LNG) Shareholder 13D Management Has Decreased Stake by $2.45 Million; As Limelight Networks (LLNW) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Hood River Capital Management Has Cut Its Position by $1.31 Million

13D Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 10.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc sold 36,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 306,078 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.80M, down from 342,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $59.74. About 1.40M shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 08/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners Holdings Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal by end June; 02/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 2 (Table); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE AHEAD OF SCHEDULE ON 3 LNG TRAINS UNDER CONSTRUCTION; 30/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Presenting at Conference May 14; 16/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 16 (Table); 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE CEO: CO. WILL ANNOUNCE FID ON CORPUS TRAIN 3 SHORTLY; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE A TAX-FREE EXCHANGE TO CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS’ SHAREHOLDERS; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – CONTINUE TO SEE “SIGNIFICANT” TAILWINDS IN GLOBAL LNG MARKET; 22/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS CHENIERE CORPUS CHRISTI’S Ba3 RATING; OUTLOOK C

Hood River Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Limelight Networks Inc (LLNW) by 7.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc sold 435,857 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.44% . The institutional investor held 5.49M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.73 million, down from 5.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Limelight Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.07 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.43. About 228,996 shares traded. Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) has declined 38.55% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.55% the S&P500. Some Historical LLNW News: 28/03/2018 – Edgeware: Edgeware’s CDN Selector to add support for Limelight and AWS Cloudfront delivery networks; 19/04/2018 – Limelight Networks, Inc. vs Massachusetts Institute of Technology | Terminated-Settled | 04/19/2018; 02/04/2018 – LIMELIGHT NETWORKS – CO, AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES ALSO AGREED TO LICENSE CERTAIN PATENTS TO ONE ANOTHER AS PART OF SETTLEMENT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Limelight Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LLNW); 19/04/2018 – Limelight Networks, Inc. vs Akamai Technologies, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 04/19/2018; 19/04/2018 – Limelight Networks Sees 2018 EPS 7c-EPS 11c; 02/04/2018 – LIMELIGHT NETWORKS & AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES SETTLE LEGAL DISPUTES; 19/04/2018 – LIMELIGHT NETWORKS INC – RAISING 2018 REVENUE, GROSS MARGIN, NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE, AND ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE; 19/04/2018 – Limelight Networks 1Q EPS 0c; 19/04/2018 – LIMELIGHT NETWORKS INC LLNW.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.12, REV VIEW $199.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Mngmt reported 12,853 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada owns 257,623 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Hanseatic invested in 4,836 shares or 0.34% of the stock. National Pension has invested 0.07% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Optimum Inv Advisors has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Massachusetts-based Appleton Prns Ma has invested 0.03% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability Com owns 13,802 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 26,321 shares. 347,255 are owned by Farmstead Cap Ltd Company. Meeder Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). 1.32M are owned by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys. Texas Yale Capital holds 20,896 shares. Advsr Asset Management accumulated 42,660 shares. Cushing Asset Lp has 2.49% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Loews Corp accumulated 12,050 shares.

13D Management Llc, which manages about $225.00M and $337.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 10,392 shares to 255,588 shares, valued at $12.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) by 2,234 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,942 shares, and has risen its stake in Abb Ltd (NYSE:ABB).

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. LNG’s profit will be $50.67 million for 74.68 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.44 actual EPS reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -145.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 15 investors sold LLNW shares while 33 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 76.67 million shares or 2.38% less from 78.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc invested in 0% or 400 shares. Federated Investors Pa accumulated 0.03% or 4.33M shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 9,518 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank holds 0% in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) or 16,803 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 125,774 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Company reported 0.01% stake. Group One Trading Lp owns 3,391 shares. Secor Advisors LP invested in 0.08% or 113,341 shares. Zacks Invest owns 220,550 shares. Blackrock owns 7.73 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citadel Limited Liability invested in 0% or 14,649 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% of its portfolio in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW). Bridgeway holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) for 204,800 shares. Legal & General Plc holds 0% or 21,647 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) for 259,257 shares.

Since July 24, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $95,596 activity. Marth Thomas also bought $49,996 worth of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) on Thursday, July 25.

Hood River Capital Management Llc, which manages about $698.72 million and $1.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sage Therapeuti (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 208,942 shares to 350,368 shares, valued at $55.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Medical Holdings Corp (NYSE:SEM) by 498,697 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.98 million shares, and has risen its stake in Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE).