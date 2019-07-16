Cheniere Energy (LNG) Shareholder 13D Management Decreased Stake; Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Holder Mackay Shields Upped Its Holding by $1.81 Million

13D Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 10.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc sold 36,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 306,078 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.28M, down from 342,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $68.23. About 526,031 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 05/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE 1Q EPS $1.50; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY 1Q ADJ EBITDA $907M, EST. $619.7M; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE’S THIRD LARGEST LNG CONSUMER IS NOW CHINA; 25/05/2018 – CHENIERE FILES PROSPECTUS FOR SALE OF 10.3M SHRS BY HOLDERS; 18/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 18 (Table); 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi Holdings ‘BB-‘ Debt Rtg; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cheniere Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNG); 07/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 7 (Table)

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 7.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 17,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 242,337 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.18M, up from 224,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $118.07. About 725,527 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 18/04/2018 – Waste Management Inc expected to post earnings of 83 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 11/05/2018 – Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net Profit Rises 33%; Lowers Tax Rate Guidance; 13/03/2018 – CHEMOSERVIS DWORY SA CHSA.WA – ENERGOASH OPERATES IN FIELD OF INDUSTRIAL WASTE MANAGEMENT AND POST-PROCESS PRODUCTS; 21/05/2018 – Waste Management Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q EPS 91C, EST. 83C; 14/05/2018 – Waste Management Announces Cash Dividend; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:19 PM; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.97-Adj EPS $4.05; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03B and $14.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tribune Pubg Co New by 39,400 shares to 58,312 shares, valued at $688,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

13D Management Llc, which manages about $225.00 million and $332.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 4,779 shares to 117,532 shares, valued at $11.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

