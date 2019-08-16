Cheniere Energy (LNG) Share Value Rose While 13D Management Has Decreased Stake by $2.45 Million; As Noble Energy (NBL) Share Price Declined, Arosa Capital Management LP Boosted Stake

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NBL) by 206.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp bought 368,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The institutional investor held 547,300 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.54 million, up from 178,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $21.22. About 3.55 million shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 39.01% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 12/03/2018 – S&P Affirms BBB Corporate Rating for Noble Energy; 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy Operates Alen Field With 45% Working Interest; 21/04/2018 – DJ Noble Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBL); 23/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY REPORTS BOOST TO QTRLY DIV; 12/04/2018 – Fieldwood Energy LLC Closes Acquisition of Noble Energy’s Deepwater Assets; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – HAS SECURED OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE UP TO 30 PERCENT OWNERSHIP IN EPIC CRUDE PIPELINE; 23/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY – DIVIDEND UP 10 PERCENT FROM PRIOR QUARTER; 23/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 11C/SHR FROM 10C, EST. 13C; 14/03/2018 – Noble Energy Closes Sale of 7.5 % Working Interest in Tamar; 09/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Colombia to announce first oilfield awards in 4 years next month

13D Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 10.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc sold 36,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 306,078 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.80M, down from 342,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $59.04. About 1.99M shares traded or 5.91% up from the average. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q EPS $1.50; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere moves ahead with Corpus Christi LNG expansion; 16/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 16 (Table); 06/03/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: India’s first US-sourced natural gas shipment leaves from Cheniere Energy’s Sabine Pass | @ETEnergyWorld…; 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC SEES FY 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $0.35 BLN TO $0.55 BLN; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE CORPUS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Makes Positive Final Investment Decision on Train 3 at the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi’s Ba3 Rating; Outlook Changed To Positive From Stable

