Cheniere Energy (LNG) Share Price Rose While Pillar Pacific Capital Management Raised Position; Shaker Financial Services Upped Royce Micro (RMT) Stake by $626,256

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 7.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc bought 5,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 76,293 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.22 million, up from 70,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $59.98. About 1.94M shares traded or 2.80% up from the average. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE TO GIVE FINAL CORPUS CHRISTI 3 OK IN NEXT FEW WEEKS; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET-PERFORM; 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE EXPECTS `GOOD’ 2019 AMID OTHER U.S. PROJECTS DELAYS; 09/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 9 (Table); 07/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 7 (Table); 17/05/2018 – CQH GETS MERGER PROPOSAL FROM CHENIERE ENERGY, INC; 24/04/2018 – CQP, LNG: Cheniere settles with US safety regulators over LNG storage tanks mishap at Sabine Pass export terminal; Two tanks are expected to be allowed back into service eventually, following repairs, corrective actions, other modifications – ! $CQP $LNG; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal in weeks; 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE CEO FUSCO SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE IN HOUSTON

Shaker Financial Services Llc increased its stake in Royce Micro (RMT) by 38.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc bought 78,282 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 280,270 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, up from 201,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Royce Micro for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $317.32 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $7.84. About 96,195 shares traded. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) has 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Shaker Financial Services Llc, which manages about $132.85 million and $197.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aberdeen Income Cr Strategie by 67,170 shares to 118,288 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Doubleline Income Solutions (DSL) by 193,273 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,281 shares, and cut its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Mgmt Inc (CIK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.68 in 2018Q4.

Another recent and important Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) news was published by Businesswire.com which published an article titled: “An Investigation of Carl Icahn, Icahn Related Representatives and Cheniere Energy, Inc. for Possible Insider Trading and Violations of Federal Securities Laws Has Been Announced – Business Wire” on August 15, 2019.