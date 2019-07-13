Cheniere Energy (LNG) Share Price Rose While 13D Management Has Trimmed Its Stake; Targa Res (TRGP) Holder Heronetta Management LP Has Increased Stake

13D Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 10.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc sold 36,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 306,078 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.28 million, down from 342,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $69.5. About 978,928 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 07/03/2018 – US LNG NEEDS TO GET `CREATIVE’ TO BOOST MARKET SHARE: CHENIERE; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE EXPECTS `GOOD’ 2019 AMID OTHER U.S. PROJECTS DELAYS; 09/03/2018 – Cheniere Partners Holdings Posts 2017 Annual Report; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC SEES FY 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $0.35 BLN TO $0.55 BLN; 22/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS CHENIERE CORPUS CHRISTI’S Ba3 RATING; OUTLOOK C; 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE: CORPUS CHRISTI DEBT OFFER TO CLOSE IN A FEW WEEKS; 09/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 9 (Table); 02/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 2 (Table); 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – AMENDMENT INCREASES TOTAL AMOUNT OUTSTANDING AND COMMITTED UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY AGREEMENT TO ABOUT $6.1 BLN – SEC FILING

Heronetta Management Lp increased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 300.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heronetta Management Lp bought 28,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 37,308 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, up from 9,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heronetta Management Lp who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $41.83. About 1.12 million shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 14.15% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 03/05/2018 – Targa Resources 1Q Distributable Cash Flow $216.4M; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N – TARGA’S TOTAL GROWTH CAPITAL SPENDING ON GRAND PRIX IN 2018 IS NOW ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.65 BLN; 23/05/2018 – SNMP, TARGA MERGE 50% STAKES IN LINE/SITE FOR CARNERO JV; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $306.6M, EST. $311.2M; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP SAYS ANNOUNCED PRICING OF $1.0 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Oklahoma and Potential Asset Sales; Also Posts Updated Investor Presentation; 16/03/2018 – Targa Resources Partners LP Announces Monthly Distribution on Preferred Units; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N -TOTAL 2018 NET GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR ANNOUNCED PROJECTS IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2.2 BLN; 26/03/2018 – Targa Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 40% to 7 Days; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Agrees to Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New England Research & reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 31,539 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cbre Clarion Securities Lc stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.03% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 4,610 shares. Kayne Anderson Cap Advsr Lp owns 935,173 shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 510 shares. Barnett & has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Bessemer Gru Inc accumulated 0.02% or 75,278 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt stated it has 394 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Com reported 159 shares. Comerica Comml Bank holds 0.01% or 11,132 shares. Oakworth Cap holds 0% or 203 shares in its portfolio. 6,000 were reported by Cap Management Assocs Ny. Aviva Public Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 87,199 shares. Brookfield Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 1.70 million shares.

13D Management Llc, which manages about $225.00M and $332.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sothebys (NYSE:BID) by 10,400 shares to 255,797 shares, valued at $9.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 19,916 shares in the quarter, for a total of 489,832 shares, and has risen its stake in Abb Ltd (NYSE:ABB).

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 414.29% or $0.29 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. LNG’s profit will be $56.63M for 78.98 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baillie Gifford And reported 2,599 shares. Fiduciary Fin Services Of The Southwest Tx accumulated 9,238 shares. Assetmark has invested 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Samson Management Limited Liability holds 6.36% or 127,528 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 254,592 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bank Of America De holds 0.02% or 3.83 million shares. B Riley Wealth Mgmt invested 0.2% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Jcic Asset Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested in 84,910 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Peconic Prns Ltd Llc holds 4.76% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 1.71M shares. The Washington-based Freestone Cap Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.25% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Nordea Investment holds 10,727 shares. American Financial Grp has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Private Ocean Limited Liability Corp reported 124 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Advsrs Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 8,208 shares.

Heronetta Management Lp, which manages about $372.94M and $180.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners LP by 30,400 shares to 61,900 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.