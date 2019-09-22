Cheniere Energy (LNG) Position Raised by Advent International Corp; Svb Financial Group (SIVB) Stake Has Raised by Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Svb Financial Group (SIVB) by 6.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc bought 1,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 27,700 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.22M, up from 25,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Svb Financial Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $216.58. About 474,024 shares traded. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 23.09% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SIVB News: 21/03/2018 – SIGTARP: SVB Press Release – 3/21/2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ SVB Financial Group, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIVB); 26/04/2018 – SVB Financial 1Q EPS $3.63; 11/05/2018 – REG-SVB Holdings Plc FRN Variable Rate Fix; 26/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL 1Q EPS $3.63, EST. $3.13; 08/03/2018 Moody’s Affirms Svb’s Ratings, Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-SVB Financial appoints Weebly CFO to board of directors; 26/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP – QTRLY SHR $3.63; 12/04/2018 – SVB Financial Group Confirms Date And Time Of Quarterly Earnings Call; 26/04/2018 – SVB Financial 1Q Net $195M

Advent International Corp increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 62.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent International Corp bought 410,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 1.06 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.77M, up from 652,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent International Corp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $66.82. About 2.84M shares traded or 52.05% up from the average. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 23/04/2018 – PHMSA: Consent Agreement and Order: Cheniere Energy for Sabine Pass Liquefaction, LLC; 16/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 16 (Table); 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – CONTINUE TO SEE “SIGNIFICANT” TAILWINDS IN GLOBAL LNG MARKET; 30/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Presenting at Conference May 14; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET-PERFORM; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Green Lights Texas LNG Project, Launching Second Wave; 04/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 4 (Table); 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE CORPUS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – AMENDMENT INCREASES TOTAL AMOUNT OUTSTANDING AND COMMITTED UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY AGREEMENT TO ABOUT $6.1 BLN – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – LNG: BREAKING: It’s a positive FID for $LNG’s Corpus Christi LNG train 3. – ! $LNG

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold SIVB shares while 164 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 45.31 million shares or 1.94% less from 46.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Delphi Ma holds 6,666 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank holds 0.04% or 7,415 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Alpine Woods Cap Investors Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.4% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Brown Brothers Harriman & has invested 0% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Boston Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 4,175 shares. Art Limited Liability Corp owns 5,040 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt reported 2,353 shares. Appleton Prns Inc Ma accumulated 0.71% or 25,715 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 2,000 shares. Cibc Asset Management stated it has 0.01% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Grimes And has invested 0.64% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Addison holds 0.24% or 1,544 shares in its portfolio. M&T Bank holds 0% or 3,436 shares. Essex Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 11,840 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $199,007 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold LNG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 225.76 million shares or 0.36% less from 226.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Steadfast Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 4.75M shares. Principal Fincl Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 21,281 shares. First Mercantile owns 8,543 shares. Missouri-based Bankshares has invested 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 5,116 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 127,937 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 20,155 were reported by Us Fincl Bank De. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company New York owns 13,534 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested 0.02% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Reaves W H & stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Aviva Public Ltd Liability, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 85,166 shares. Brinker Cap owns 3,356 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Inc Lc accumulated 49,529 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 195,928 shares. 1.97 million are held by Jennison Assocs Limited Liability Company.

