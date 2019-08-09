Cheniere Energy (LNG) Position Maintained by Farmstead Capital Management Llc; As Ametek New (AME) Stock Price Rose, Richard Bernstein Advisors Raised Holding

Farmstead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 40.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 347,255 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.74M, up from 247,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $62.6. About 38,096 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy, Inc. Announces Offer to Acquire Outstanding Shrs of Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi Holdings ‘BB-‘ Debt Rtg; 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG COULD OPEN AS LATE AS MAY 2019: CEO SMITH; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE A TAX-FREE EXCHANGE TO CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS’ SHAREHOLDERS; 10/04/2018 – LNG LTD CEO SEES NATURAL GAS AS A BRIDGE FUEL FOR A LONG TIME; 07/03/2018 – BROWNFIELD LNG PROJECTS TO BE FINANCED BEFORE GREENFIELD: SMITH; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Makes Offer to Buy Rest of Cheniere Partners; 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – UNITS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO AMEND BORROWER’S EXISTING TERM LOAN FACILITY TO PROVIDE FOR ABOUT $1.5 BLN OF INCREMENTAL DEBT COMMITMENTS; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal in weeks; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ametek Inc New (AME) by 26.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc bought 11,998 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% . The institutional investor held 57,789 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.79M, up from 45,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ametek Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $86.53. About 10,349 shares traded. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 02/05/2018 – Ametek Sees 2Q EPS 76c-EPS 78c; 29/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE (PMCF) ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF SOUNDCOM CORPORATION TO AMETEK, INC. (NYSE: AME); 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q EPS 78c; 12/04/2018 – EDAX Inc., a business unit of AMETEK to optimize service experience with Mize software; 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q Net $181.3M; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 72C; 07/05/2018 – Ametek at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK BUYS SOUNDCOM SYSTEMS; 22/04/2018 – DJ AMETEK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AME); 29/05/2018 – P&M Corporate Finance Announces the Sale of SoundCom Corp to AMETEK, Inc

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fairview Capital Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 7.43% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Alliancebernstein Lp owns 309,227 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Comerica Savings Bank has 11,132 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Liability Company owns 0.02% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 308,948 shares. Fifth Third Bankshares owns 1,786 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 63,474 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.03% or 26,321 shares in its portfolio. Ftb has 0% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). 125,110 are owned by Wafra. Delta Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation Tn holds 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) or 150 shares. Kensico Cap Management Corp owns 15.53% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 11.55M shares. American National Registered Invest Advisor reported 0.29% stake. Trust Inv Advsr accumulated 6,940 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Barclays Public Ltd Com invested in 0% or 100,708 shares.

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $3.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 3,851 shares to 6,534 shares, valued at $2.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 203,093 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 169,530 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

More notable recent AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) news were published by: Etftrends.com which released: “VanEck Refreshes Alternative Energy ETF, Changes Ticker to â€œSMOGâ€ – ETF Trends” on July 12, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Ametek (AME) Tops Q2 EPS by 3c, Revenues Miss; Raises FY19 EPS Guidance, Affirms Q3 EPS Outlook – StreetInsider.com” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Adding AMETEK (NYSE:AME) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Mark Gordon Elected Vice President and General Manager, Thermal Management Systems – PRNewswire” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About AMETEK, Inc. (AME) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.