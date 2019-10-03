Cheniere Energy (LNG) Position Held by Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc; Avenir Has Trimmed Its Carmax (KMX) Position as Stock Rose

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 18.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc bought 366,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 2.40 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $164.03M, up from 2.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $61.17. About 54,521 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – AMENDMENT INCREASES TOTAL AMOUNT OUTSTANDING AND COMMITTED UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY AGREEMENT TO ABOUT $6.1 BLN – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi Holdings ‘BB-‘ Debt Rtg; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED DEAL CONSIDERATION REPRESENTS A VALUE OF $28.24 PER COMMON SHARE OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS; 06/03/2018 – Exclusive – Cheniere preps debt for next LNG train; 22/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS CHENIERE CORPUS CHRISTI’S Ba3 RATING; OUTLOOK C; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 17/05/2018 – CQH GETS MERGER PROPOSAL FROM CHENIERE ENERGY, INC; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC QTRLY SHR $1.50 – SEC FILING

Avenir Corp decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 1.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp sold 8,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 683,009 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.31M, down from 691,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $84.95. About 13,360 shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Prelim Rtgs; 09/04/2018 – Carmax Increases Size of Eaglehead Project; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 15 Stores in Fiscal 2019; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q REV. $4.08B, EST. $4.18B; 12/04/2018 – Fitch to Rate CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; Issues Presale; 01/05/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds CarMax, Cuts Citigroup; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q EPS 67c; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX INC -; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q CarMax Auto Finance Income Rose 21.9% to $101.1M; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Ratings

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $1.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2,094 shares to 6,703 shares, valued at $1.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt Etf by 19,205 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 184,053 shares, and cut its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY).

More notable recent Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cheniere Corpus Christi Stage III and Apache Sign Long-Term Gas Supply Agreement Indexed to Global LNG Prices – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Year in Review: Top 5 stories from Texas energy in 2018 – Houston Business Journal” published on December 31, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Cheniereâ€™s Corpus Christi facility ships first LNG cargo – Houston Business Journal” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “5 things to know in Texas energy this week – Houston Business Journal” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cheniere and EOG Resources Announce Long-Term Gas Supply Agreements – Business Wire” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold LNG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 225.76 million shares or 0.36% less from 226.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Advsrs LP invested in 488,526 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 31,539 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Republic Investment reported 0.01% stake. 25,703 were accumulated by Dnb Asset Management As. Focused Wealth Mngmt holds 0% or 200 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited holds 7,308 shares. Advisors holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 6,470 shares. Somerset Group Incorporated Lc stated it has 17,274 shares or 1% of all its holdings. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 0% stake. Fred Alger Mgmt has 0% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). World Asset Mgmt Inc holds 6,510 shares. Addison Cap, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 49,444 shares. Advent Corporation Ma holds 3.2% or 1.06 million shares. Systematic Fincl Mgmt Lp invested 0.06% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 241,867 shares.

More notable recent CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Weâ€™re Not Keen On CarMax, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:KMX) 6.6% Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” published on October 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” on September 21, 2019. More interesting news about CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CarMax Hiring More Than 850 Automotive Technicians and Detailers Nationwide – GlobeNewswire” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CarMax Rolls into Texas with New Online Experience – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 17, 2019.