Cheniere Energy (LNG) Market Value Rose While Anchor Bolt Capital LP Lowered Its Holding; Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp Has Raised Holding in Analog Devices (ADI) by $38.15 Million

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 4118.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp bought 363,346 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 372,168 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.19 million, up from 8,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $108.03. About 1.48M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500.

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 47.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp sold 1.02M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 1.12 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.70M, down from 2.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $58.86. About 994,174 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 23/03/2018 – Natural Gas Deliveries to U.S. LNG Export Terminals (Table); 16/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 16 (Table); 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Green Lights Texas LNG Project, Launching Second Wave; 23/04/2018 – PHMSA: Consent Agreement and Order: Cheniere Energy for Sabine Pass Liquefaction, LLC; 22/03/2018 – Cheniere Faces Ruling on Gas Leak U.S. Sees as `Serious Hazard’; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL REVENUES WERE $2,242 MLN VS $1,211 MLN; 07/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $65; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY 1Q ADJ EBITDA $907M, EST. $619.7M; 23/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 23 (Table); 28/03/2018 – Concho Buys RSP, Cheniere Seeks $6.4 for Terminal: Energy Wrap

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. St Germain D J Inc stated it has 4,875 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Cleararc Capital reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Cohen And Steers holds 0% or 1,570 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). 14,311 are owned by Private Tru Na. Hemenway Ltd accumulated 186,627 shares. Chemical Bancorporation holds 0.23% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) or 19,471 shares. Peddock Advsr Ltd Company owns 1,563 shares. Washington Trust invested in 0.7% or 113,095 shares. South Dakota Inv Council has 0.07% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). 23,000 are owned by Harvey Prtnrs Limited Liability Com. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 0.1% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Bell Fincl Bank has 0.27% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 9,626 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0.05% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Brown Advisory Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Analog Devices EPS beats by $0.03, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate Analog Devices (ADI) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 106% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Experiences Big Outflow – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 21, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 21, 2019.