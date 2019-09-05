Cheniere Energy (LNG) Market Value Rose While 3G Capital Partners LP Has Lowered Holding by $1.09 Million; Hcp Reit (HCP) Shares Rose While Zevin Asset Management Has Cut Stake by $502,975

Zevin Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hcp Inc. Reit (HCP) by 12.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevin Asset Management Llc sold 16,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.68% . The institutional investor held 111,171 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.48M, down from 127,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevin Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hcp Inc. Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $35.35. About 3.20 million shares traded or 16.52% up from the average. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, CO REAFFIRMING AFFO PER SHARE, FFO PER SHARE, NET INCOME PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – QTRLY FFO $0.47 PER SHARE; 05/03/2018 – HCP & ATRIA SR LIVING REPORT PACT TO TRANSITION MANAGEMENT OF 2; 07/05/2018 – Dir Garvey Gifts 100 Of HCP Inc; 05/03/2018 – HCP INC – TRANSITIONS WILL BEGIN IN MARCH 2018 AND ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY SEPTEMBER 2018; 05/03/2018 HCP and Atria Senior Living Announce Agreement to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 10/04/2018 – MOROCCO PLANNING AGENCY HCP EMAILS QTRLY GDP DATA; 02/05/2018 – HCP NAMES LYDIA KENNARD & KENT GRIFFIN TO BOARD; 02/05/2018 – HCP Inc Board Adopts Mandatory Retirement Age for Directors; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 EPS 79c-EPS 85c

3G Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 1.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 3G Capital Partners Lp sold 16,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 1.08M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.03 million, down from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 3G Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.89B market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $61.87. About 1.95 million shares traded or 10.39% up from the average. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 01/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy, Inc. Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC to 87.8%; 23/05/2018 – CHENIERE GETS FERC APPROVAL TO START CORPUS CHRISTI GAS LINE; 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG COULD OPEN AS LATE AS MAY 2019: CEO SMITH; 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE WILL ADD MORE PIPELINE REDUNDANCY FOR RELIABILITY: CEO; 22/05/2018 – LNG: BREAKING: It’s a positive FID for $LNG’s Corpus Christi LNG train 3. – ! $LNG; 25/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 25 (Table); 14/05/2018 – Mice That Roar: Small Nations Eat Up LNG Glut at Bargain Prices; 28/03/2018 – Concho Buys RSP, Cheniere Seeks $6.4 for Terminal: Energy Wrap; 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE CEO FUSCO SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE IN HOUSTON; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE AHEAD OF SCHEDULE ON 3 LNG TRAINS UNDER CONSTRUCTION

More notable recent HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lanny’s August Dividend Income Summary – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Healthcare REITs: A Boom Is Coming – The Motley Fool” published on August 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Update: HCP (NYSE:HCP) Stock Gained 34% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Ocbj.com‘s news article titled: “Midday Stock Roundup – Orange County Business Journal” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Analysts await HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, down 2.27% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.44 per share. HCP’s profit will be $211.18M for 20.55 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by HCP, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.27% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold HCP shares while 137 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 438.78 million shares or 0.89% more from 434.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.08% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Minnesota-based Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0.03% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). M&R Capital Mngmt reported 514 shares. Td Asset Mngmt holds 142,769 shares. Tudor Corporation Et Al invested in 0.01% or 7,468 shares. Northern Trust Corp reported 8.54 million shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.54% or 94,593 shares. Parametric Assoc Ltd reported 0.08% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.07% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Inc Va has invested 0.35% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp invested in 4,785 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lpl Financial Limited Com invested in 80,758 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bessemer Gru reported 0% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.24% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Brown Advisory has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Limited Liability Corp reported 17,843 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Ltd Company accumulated 76,293 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Fmr Lc holds 14.95M shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur New York has 0.01% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Beck Cap Mngmt owns 63,217 shares. Ameriprise Finance Inc holds 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) or 154,215 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Comm reported 0% stake. The Israel-based Clal Enterprises Hldg Ltd has invested 0.69% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Catalyst Cap Advisors Limited reported 0.55% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Wellington Shields Cap Ltd Com has invested 0.53% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Company accumulated 0.06% or 1.33 million shares. Sei Invs has 208,848 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Wafra Incorporated holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 125,110 shares. Icahn Carl C holds 21.98 million shares or 6.23% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt invested in 67,461 shares or 0.01% of the stock.