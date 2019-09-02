Cheniere Energy (LNG) Market Valuation Rose While Valueworks Has Trimmed Its Stake by $646,000; Inogen (INGN) Holder Next Century Growth Investors Cut Its Stake by $332,405 as Share Price Declined

Next Century Growth Investors Llc decreased its stake in Inogen Inc (INGN) by 10.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc sold 3,499 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.36% . The institutional investor held 29,762 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84M, down from 33,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Inogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $46.37. About 260,918 shares traded. Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) has declined 68.45% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.45% the S&P500. Some Historical INGN News: 13/04/2018 – Inogen discloses data breach; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – DETERMINED THAT UNAUTHORIZED INDIVIDUAL MAY HAVE GAINED ACCESS TO NON-PUBLIC FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF COMPANY; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – IMPACTED DATA DID NOT INCLUDE PAYMENT CARD INFORMATION OR MEDICAL RECORDS – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN 1Q REV. $79.1M, EST. $62.9M; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS OF POTENTIALLY IMPACTED EMAIL ACCOUNT APPEARS TO HAVE OCCURRED FROM JAN. 2, 2018 TO MARCH 14, 2018; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN 1Q EPS 48C, EST. 29C; 30/04/2018 – Inogen Raises 2018 View To Net $38M-Net $41M; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN – FORENSICS FIRM DETERMINED UNAUTHORIZED INDIVIDUAL MAY HAVE GAINED ACCESS TO PERSONAL INFORMATION BELONGING TO SOME INOGEN RENTAL CUSTOMERS; 24/05/2018 – Inogen (INGN): Needs to Take a Breath; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC -CO IMMEDIATELY TOOK STEPS TO SECURE CUSTOMER INFORMATION & HIRED LEADING FORENSICS FIRM TO INVESTIGATE INCIDENT

Valueworks Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 10.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueworks Llc sold 9,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 83,124 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.68 million, down from 92,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueworks Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $59.71. About 1.44M shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 25/05/2018 – CHENIERE FILES PROSPECTUS FOR SALE OF 10.3M SHRS BY HOLDERS; 30/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 30 (Table); 23/04/2018 – PHMSA: Consent Agreement and Order: Cheniere Energy for Sabine Pass Liquefaction, LLC; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cheniere Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNG); 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE CEO: CO. WILL ANNOUNCE FID ON CORPUS TRAIN 3 SHORTLY; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER ANATOL FEYGIN SPEAKS ON CALL; 14/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 14 (Table); 05/03/2018 – CHENIERE & GAIL CELEBRATE COMMENCEMENT OF 20-YEAR LNG CONTRACT; 09/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 9 (Table); 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q Net $357M

Analysts await Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, down 68.49% or $0.50 from last year’s $0.73 per share. INGN’s profit will be $4.99 million for 50.40 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Inogen, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -48.89% negative EPS growth.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86B and $748.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 49,893 shares to 469,554 shares, valued at $10.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Monolithic Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 10,885 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,494 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold INGN shares while 55 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 22.35 million shares or 0.77% less from 22.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life New York reported 17,071 shares. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Lc invested 0.11% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc stated it has 21 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Legal General Grp Public Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Driehaus Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Fred Alger Management owns 1.17 million shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. 157,640 are held by Tirschwell Loewy Inc. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Co (Trc) invested in 0% or 444 shares. Aqr Management Lc reported 284,481 shares. Next Century Growth Ltd Liability reported 29,762 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Jennison Ltd owns 243,907 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Etrade Management Limited Liability holds 3,120 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ameriprise holds 0% or 65,586 shares. Palisade Ltd Liability Nj has 4,250 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviance Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 4,119 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. American Century Cos Inc holds 3.30 million shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. 652,855 are held by Advent Interest Ma. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 268,038 shares. D E Shaw And holds 0.01% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) or 71,146 shares. Pension Service owns 264,300 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Edge Wealth Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Icahn Carl C has 6.23% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). First Interstate Bancshares has 0.09% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 6,208 shares. 926,786 were accumulated by Adage Cap Ptnrs Grp Limited Company. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Company owns 10,000 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Inc Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 13,802 shares in its portfolio. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru has 0.36% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 4,000 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Hldg Limited Liability Corp invested 0.27% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Financial Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 1.67M shares or 0.02% of the stock.