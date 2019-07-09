Cheniere Energy (LNG) Market Valuation Rose While Baupost Group Has Cut Its Position; Skba Capital Management Increases Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

Baupost Group Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc sold 1.58M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 12.62M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $862.59 million, down from 14.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $68.78. About 1.03 million shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 22/05/2018 – LNG: BREAKING: It’s a positive FID for $LNG’s Corpus Christi LNG train 3. – ! $LNG; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 07/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 7 (Table); 05/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 22/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS CHENIERE CORPUS CHRISTI’S Ba3 RATING; OUTLOOK C; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 10/04/2018 – LNG LTD CEO SEES NATURAL GAS AS A BRIDGE FUEL FOR A LONG TIME; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Green Lights Texas LNG Project, Launching Second Wave; 05/03/2018 Cheniere and GAIL Celebrate Commencement of 20-year LNG Contract

Skba Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 60.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc bought 133,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 356,800 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.40 million, up from 222,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $26.43. About 3.59M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Weyerhaeuser Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WY); 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO SAYS – CONTINUE TO EXPECT FY 18 ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES SEGMENT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Timberlands Earnings Significantly Higher Than Year Earlier, but Lower Than 1Q 2018; 05/03/2018 Weyerhaeuser Distribution Adds Fiberon® Decking to its Houston and Phoenix Facilities; 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Wood Products Revenue $1.309; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $136

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 414.29% or $0.29 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. LNG’s profit will be $56.63M for 78.16 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.26% negative EPS growth.

Baupost Group Llc, which manages about $29.88 billion and $11.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 8.29 million shares to 29.29 million shares, valued at $1.09B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 1.10M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.82M shares, and has risen its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hite Hedge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested 3.44% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Andra Ap accumulated 0.11% or 53,700 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated accumulated 67,461 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cohen Steers stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Manufacturers Life Insur The invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Korea Corporation reported 12,500 shares. Oakmont Corporation accumulated 671,096 shares. Bessemer Gru Incorporated Inc has invested 0.02% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). 11,132 are held by Comerica National Bank. Moreover, Fmr Lc has 0.12% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 14.95 million shares. 20.66 million were accumulated by Vanguard Group Inc Inc. Ftb Advisors reported 254 shares. Tortoise Invest Mgmt Limited Co invested in 0% or 52 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 681,853 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Greenwood Capital Associates Ltd Liability invested 0.07% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Skba Capital Management Llc, which manages about $958.13M and $622.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 13,920 shares to 355,555 shares, valued at $15.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 81,830 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 282,470 shares, and cut its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $90,886 activity. 8,000 shares were sold by Hagen Russell S, worth $210,526 on Friday, February 1.