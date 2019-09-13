Cheniere Energy (LNG) Holding Increased by Steadfast Capital Management Lp; Nfc Investments Trimmed Mgic Investment (MTG) Holding by $1.02 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Nfc Investments Llc decreased its stake in Mgic Investment Corp (MTG) by 2.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nfc Investments Llc sold 78,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% . The hedge fund held 2.66 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.98 million, down from 2.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nfc Investments Llc who had been investing in Mgic Investment Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.02. About 148,389 shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 3.30% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 30/05/2018 – MGIC Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – MGIC Promotes Luis Contreras to Vice President – National Account Manager; 18/04/2018 – MGIC 1Q NET OPER EPS 38C, EST. 35C; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CO HAD APPROXIMATELY $585.7 MLN OF NET OPERATING LOSSES FOR TAX PURPOSES; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q Rev $265.8M; 19/04/2018 – DJ MGIC Investment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTG); 08/05/2018 – MGIC APRIL ENDING PRIMARY DELIQUENT INVENTORY FELL 9.9% Y/Y; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Global Investors (Uk) Buys New 1.2% Position in MGIC; 07/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Service Corporation International, CorVel, Boyd Gaming, Leucadia National, MGIC In; 09/03/2018 – MGIC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Steadfast Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 1.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp bought 82,846 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 4.75M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $325.09M, up from 4.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $64.92. About 21,792 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY 1Q REV. $2.24B; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Makes Positive Final Investment Decision on Train 3 at the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi’s Ba3 Rating; Outlook Changed To Positive From Stable; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC SEES FY 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $0.35 BLN TO $0.55 BLN; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – PLANS TO ISSUE A FULL NOTICE TO PROCEED TO BECHTEL TO CONTINUE CONSTRUCTION WHICH BEGAN IN LATE 2017 UNDER LIMITED NOTICE TO PROCEED; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Inc. Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings to 91.9%; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC SEES FY 2018 CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA $2.3 BLN TO $2.5 BLN; 14/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 14 (Table); 28/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 28 (Table); 24/04/2018 – CQP, LNG: Cheniere settles with US safety regulators over LNG storage tanks mishap at Sabine Pass export terminal; Two tanks are expected to be allowed back into service eventually, following repairs, corrective actions, other modifications – ! $CQP $LNG

Analysts await MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, down 12.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.48 per share. MTG’s profit will be $150.84 million for 7.75 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by MGIC Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.70% negative EPS growth.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $61,450 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold MTG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 300.59 million shares or 1.27% less from 304.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 50,565 are held by State Of Wisconsin Inv Board. Kepos Capital Limited Partnership has 39,385 shares. 113 were reported by Cwm Ltd Liability Corp. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 0.02% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Strs Ohio accumulated 29,472 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsr reported 2,237 shares. Vaughan Nelson Inv Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.93% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Geode Cap Mngmt Lc owns 0.01% invested in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) for 3.98M shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Corporation owns 606,705 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Graybill Bartz And Associate Ltd reported 2.89% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership holds 413,004 shares. Amer Grp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Jane Street Group Lc holds 0.02% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) or 805,921 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Stevens Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 103,425 shares.

Nfc Investments Llc, which manages about $1.00 billion and $350.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd by 15,690 shares to 679,993 shares, valued at $29.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

