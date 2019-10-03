Cheniere Energy (LNG) Holding Has Lifted by Rare Infrastructure Ltd; Rafferty Asset Management Upped Stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by $2.60 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Rafferty Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 1078.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc bought 57,691 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 63,041 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.86 million, up from 5,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $49.21. About 12.33 million shares traded or 5.41% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Says Lung Cancer Drug Combination Met Trial Goal; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 10, 2018 (BMY); 19/04/2018 – Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS $AMGN; 15/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Christmas Festival Committee Thu, 3/15/2018, 7:30 PM; 24/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 06/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Should Bristol-Myers panic over Incyte’s skin cancer failure?; 16/05/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a; 26/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 3/26/2018, 7:30 PM; 15/03/2018 – InterDigital Congratulates Bristol on Smart City GLOMO Win; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma

Rare Infrastructure Ltd increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 77.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd bought 805,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 1.84 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $126.24 million, up from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $61.61. About shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 23/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 23 (Table); 30/05/2018 – Cowen raises Cheniere target, new Louisiana Sabine LNG train likely; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 06/03/2018 – Exclusive – Cheniere preps debt for next LNG train; 08/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners Holdings Declares Quarterly Dividend; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE STRUCTURED AS A MERGER OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS WITH A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CHENIERE; 14/05/2018 – Mice That Roar: Small Nations Eat Up LNG Glut at Bargain Prices; 23/03/2018 – Natural Gas Deliveries to U.S. LNG Export Terminals (Table); 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – PLANS TO ISSUE A FULL NOTICE TO PROCEED TO BECHTEL TO CONTINUE CONSTRUCTION WHICH BEGAN IN LATE 2017 UNDER LIMITED NOTICE TO PROCEED

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold LNG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 225.76 million shares or 0.36% less from 226.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westpac Banking Corp owns 15,190 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Shine Investment Advisory Services invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Capital Innovations Lc reported 6,403 shares. Signaturefd Lc holds 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) or 809 shares. Horseman Cap Mgmt Limited invested in 1.17% or 26,800 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Co reported 26,070 shares. 1,694 were accumulated by Ls Inv Ltd Liability Corporation. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company accumulated 7,133 shares. Ent Financial Serv holds 0% or 55 shares. Legal & General Gp Public Ltd Company holds 0.05% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) or 1.33 million shares. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). World Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). First Tru LP holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 488,526 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Limited reported 478,856 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Asset Strategies reported 65,185 shares.

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) by 607,226 shares to 468,152 shares, valued at $10.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genesee & Wyo Inc (NYSE:GWR) by 630,373 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,034 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. Another trade for 11,000 shares valued at $491,920 was bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35B and $5.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR) by 7,396 shares to 55,829 shares, valued at $2.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 3,247 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,348 shares, and cut its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX).

