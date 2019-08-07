Cheniere Energy (LNG) Holder United Asset Strategies Has Lifted Position; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Sq Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding

Sq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 53.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sq Advisors Llc sold 763,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 672,007 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $127.65 million, down from 1.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $890.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $197. About 33.22 million shares traded or 20.68% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/05/2018 – Since then, designers including Coach, Kate Spade and Nike also have partnered with Apple to create trendy bands at high price points; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW EXITED AAPL, WP, ABBV, DNB, CCE IN 1Q: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Russia tells Amazon, Google their IP addresses blocked because of Telegram-lfax; 27/04/2018 – Chinese tariffs could raise the cost of phones, computers and other components, and many of Apple’s products are made in China. This could cause disruptions to the supply chain or other penalties such as boycotts; 22/05/2018 – Inc.: Steve Jobs used these 3 deceptively simple questions to turn Apple into an innovation powerhouse. @Sales_; 08/03/2018 – The company has said it will invest more heavily in content and marketing in the coming year, as it faces increasing pressure from relative newcomers in streaming, Apple, Amazon and Hulu; 11/05/2018 – Harvard Endowment Goes All-In on Apple, Microsoft and Google; 26/04/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Papst Licensing GmbH & Co. KG | FWD Entered | 04/25/2018; 16/04/2018 – UK data finds Apple, Conde Nast and Ryanair among companies with the biggest gender pay gaps; 19/03/2018 – Selling Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Buying Facebook — Barrons.com

United Asset Strategies Inc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 7.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc bought 4,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 64,610 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.42M, up from 59,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $61.46. About 2.27M shares traded or 17.35% up from the average. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Inc. Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings to 91.9%; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi Holdings ‘BB-‘ Debt Rtg; 09/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 9 (Table); 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC Receives Merger Proposal from Cheniere Energy, Inc; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE DOESN’T SEE ANY OPERATIONAL IMPACT FRON TANK ISSUES; 06/03/2018 – Exclusive – Cheniere preps debt for next LNG train; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q Net $357M; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE CORPUS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE WILL ADD MORE PIPELINE REDUNDANCY FOR RELIABILITY: CEO; 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE CEO: CO. WILL ANNOUNCE FID ON CORPUS TRAIN 3 SHORTLY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Limited Company invested in 0.03% or 98,922 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 43 shares. Mcgowan Gru Asset has 8,917 shares. Moreover, Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership has 0.09% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). 307 were accumulated by Shine Invest Advisory Inc. Prelude Mngmt reported 0.01% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 99,410 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement owns 375,599 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Citigroup has 0.02% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 300,480 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans has invested 0.01% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Morgan Stanley holds 0.03% or 1.55M shares. Comml Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Toronto Dominion Comml Bank reported 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Credit Agricole S A holds 0.42% or 112,800 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark invested in 1,997 shares.

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00M and $425.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 11,383 shares to 3,435 shares, valued at $299,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 46,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,262 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

